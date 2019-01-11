NHL roundup: Flyers end 8-game slide

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny scored a goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jan 10, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Denis Malgin (62) and Edmonton Oilers forward Tobias Rieder (22) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place.

Philadelphia was 0-6-2 in its previous eight games.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 37 saves to help stop the losing skid. Philadelphia has already played seven goaltenders this season, tying a National Hockey League record.

Jamie Benn scored the Stars’ lone goal. Dallas’ Anton Khudobin stopped 20 shots.

Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

Connor McDavid scored twice — including a game-tying goal with eight seconds remaining in regulation — in a three-point night and also tallied in the shootout to lead host Edmonton past Florida.

While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid scored in the shootout, Oilers goalie Cam Talbot denied both Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov in the skills competition on top of providing a 27-save performance through overtime to give his team just its third win in 11 games.

The Oilers erased three deficits while also snapping a five-game, home-ice losing streak. Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and Florida’s Frank Vatrano, Denis Malgin and Henrik Borgstrom had goals in regulation.

Capitals 4, Bruins 2

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, and Nicklas Backstrom got the tiebreaker in the third period as Washington earned a victory at Boston.

The Capitals won their third in a row overall and their 14th straight over the Bruins. They also stopped the Bruins’ five-game winning streak. Ovechkin, who leads the league with 32 goals, scored in the second period and added a long empty-net goal late.

Jakub Vrana also had a goal for Washington, which got 39 saves from Braden Holtby. Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak finished with 18 stops. Ryan Donato and David Krejci had the Bruins’ goals.

Maple Leafs 4, Devils 2

John Tavares scored two goals — including the 300th of his NHL career — and had an assist as Toronto posted a win in Newark, N.J.

Ron Hainsey and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who won all three of their meetings this season with the Devils. Marner, who scored his 16th goal this season into an empty net at 19:38 of the third period, also had an assist.

The Maple Leafs led 3-0 after the first period, but the Devils rallied on second-period goals by Blake Coleman and Brian Boyle.

Islanders 4, Rangers 3

Josh Bailey scored the game-winning goal with 1:26 left in the third period as the New York Islanders edged the host New York Rangers.

The decisive goal came on the Islanders’ only shot of the third period, while the Rangers took 17 shots in the period. Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who have won seven of eight. Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

Ryan Strome, Kevin Shattenkirk and Jesper Fast scored for the Rangers, who have lost five straight and eight of 10 (2-6-2). Henrik Lundqvist recorded 16 saves.

Blue Jackets 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Artemi Panarin scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner 1:22 into overtime, to lift host Columbus past Nashville.

Boone Jenner also scored twice, Zach Werenski recorded two assists, and Columbus coach John Tortorella earned his 600th win — the most ever by a U.S.-born coach and two more than Nashville’s Peter Laviolette.

Nick Bonino, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm had goals for the Predators, whose three-game winning streak came to an end. However, Nashville earned at least one point for the seventh game in a row (5-0-2).

Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1

Brayden Point’s power-play goal with 3:15 remaining led Tampa Bay to a victory against visiting Carolina.

The first two Lightning goals came on power plays in the final nine minutes, the first scored by Ondrej Palat. Point added an empty-net goal to cap a three-point night. Steven Stamkos had two assists for Tampa Bay, which has won nine of its past 10 games.

Justin Williams scored for the Hurricanes, his fourth goal in five games and the 300th of his career. The outcome snapped Carolina’s season-best, five-game winning streak.

Blues 4, Canadiens 1

Oskar Sundqvist and Ryan O’Reilly each had two points, and rookie Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in St. Louis’ victory over visiting Montreal.

After shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 7 in his first NHL start, Binnington turned in another strong outing against Montreal. Binnington now has a 1.59 goals against average over 188 minutes played this season.

Sundqvist recorded an assist and also notched his eighth goal of the season, coming while the Blues were short-handed 16:24 into the first period. Sammy Blais, Jay Bouwmeester and Robert Thomas also found the net for St. Louis.

Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens.

Wild 3, Jets 2

Jason Zucker scored twice, and Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves as Minnesota kicked off a two-game homestand by clinging to a victory over Winnipeg in Saint Paul, Minn.

Dubnyk was especially strong during the third period, when the Jets registered 13 shots. By comparison, the Wild — who have won four of five games — didn’t register a single shot in the final frame.

Jordan Greenway scored 5:40 into the game for Minnesota. Brandon Tanev and Mark Scheifele collected goals for the Jets.

Coyotes 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Richard Panik’s second goal of the game, at 4:10 of overtime, gave Arizona a victory at Vancouver. The Coyotes posted their second straight win following three consecutive losses. The Canucks took their third consecutive loss.

Nick Cousins and Conor Garland tallied for the Coyotes in regulation. Vinnie Hinostroza and Jakob Chychrun each posted a pair of assists, and Panik also had an assist. Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper recorded 33 saves on 36 shots.

Sven Baertschi led the Canucks with two goals, while Adam Gaudette supplied a single marker. Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 of 22 shots.

Sharks 3, Golden Knights 2

Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi scored goals 39 seconds apart midway through the third period, and Martin Jones made 36 saves to pick up his 20th win of the season as San Jose rallied for a victory in Las Vegas.

Tomas Hertl also had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who won their fifth straight game and seventh in the past eight to leapfrog the Golden Knights into second place in the Pacific Division. It also was the 1,000th win in franchise history for San Jose.

Jon Merrill and Tomas Nosek scored goals for Vegas, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped and lost in regulation at home for the first time since a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Nov. 16. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves.

Senators 4, Kings 1

Bobby Ryan and Chris Tierney scored second-period goals less than two minutes apart, and Tierney added a late empty-net goal as Ottawa won at Los Angeles.

After losing eight consecutive games, the Senators won back-to-back games in Southern California, ending their losing streak with a 2-1 overtime victory at Anaheim on Wednesday. Ottawa won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.

Christian Wolanin also scored for the Senators. Goalie Anders Nilsson, acquired by Ottawa in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last week, made 33 saves to pick up his second victory with his new team. Kyle Clifford scored a goal for the Kings, who lost for the fourth time in five games this month.

—Field Level Media