NHL roundup: Flyers go OT to even series with Islanders

Philippe Myers scored on a shot from the point at 2:41 of overtime as the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers drew even in their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with a 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.

Aug 26, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers (5) passes the puck during the third period against the New York Islanders in game two of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday night.

Kevin Hayes scored twice and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist as the Flyers bounced back from a 4-0 loss in Game 1. Goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Pageau’s goal with 2:09 remaining in regulation completed a comeback from a three-goal deficit and forced overtime.

Lightning 7, Bruins 1

Nikita Kucherov collected one goal and three assists to lead Tampa Bay to the big victory over Boston at Toronto, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead in an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev had three-point games for the Lightning, who won on consecutive nights. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in the win. Game 4 will be Friday.

After an evenly played start, the Lightning scored a pair of goals 15 seconds apart — a franchise record. Boston’s Brad Marchand gave his team life with a power-play goal 4:56 into the period, but it was all Lightning after that.

Avalanche 6, Stars 4

Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added an assist as Colorado beat Dallas at Edmonton in a wild Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 33 saves for the Avalanche, who cut their deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. In a game that featured two lead changes in a six-goal third period, Kadri’s deflection of a point shot with 6:06 remaining in regulation proved to be the difference.

Mikko Rantanen and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, with Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare adding a goal apiece. Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau, Denis Gurianov and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots.

—Field Level Media