NHL roundup: Flyers win eighth straight

Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier each scored a goal to lift host Philadelphia past the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday, the Flyers’ season-best eighth win in a row.

Feb 4, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) carries the puck against Vancouver Canucks left wing Josh Leivo (17) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s Carter Hart made 41 saves while becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to win his seventh straight start before turning 21 years old.

The Flyers registered their 2,000th regular season win in franchise history.

Brock Boeser scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who got 28 saves from Jacob Markstrom.

Kings 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Tyler Toffoli scored 25 seconds into overtime Monday night to cap a frantic comeback by Los Angeles, which edged host New York.

The Kings, who never led in regulation, forced overtime when Adrian Kempe scored his second goal with 59.6 seconds left in the third period.

The Rangers nearly won on their first possession of overtime, when Mika Zibanejad’s shot rang off the right post. Zibanejad actually raised his arms for a moment thinking the puck had gone in. Instead, the puck caromed close to center ice, where Toffoli picked it up and raced into the Rangers’ zone.

Stars 5, Coyotes 4

Tyler Seguin scored with 7:32 remaining in a wild third period to lift Dallas to a win over visiting Arizona for its season-high fifth consecutive win.

The Coyotes led 2-1 entering the third period, but the first eight minutes were an offensive spectacle, with Dallas scoring three times in the first 3:39 to take a 4-2 lead before Arizona responded with a pair of scores over a 1:01 span to square things at 4-4.

That scoring set up Seguin’s game-winning goal, when he took a pass from behind the net from Jamie Benn and beat Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper high to the stick side.

Maple Leafs 6, Ducks 1

Andreas Johnsson produced two goals and two assists, Jake Muzzin added one goal and two assists, and Toronto defeated visiting Anaheim.

William Nylander and John Tavares each chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row and three of four. Connor Brown also scored a goal for Toronto while Zach Hyman added two assists.

Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks, who are 2-12-4 since Dec. 18.

