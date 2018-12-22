NHL roundup: Hall enjoys 4-point night for Devils

Reigning NHL MVP Taylor Hall scored two goals and added two assists as the New Jersey Devils routed the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Friday night in Newark, N.J.

Dec 21, 2018; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) and right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) look on from the ice during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Devils’ Kyle Palmieri also scored once, giving him a team-best 18 goals, and had two assists. Pavel Zacha and Nico Hischier scored New Jersey’s other goals. New Jersey goalie Keith Kinkaid earned the win, stopping 25 of 27 shots.

New Jersey snapped a three-game losing streak. The Devils, who started the season 4-0-0, have not won consecutive games since Nov. 15 and are still in last place in the 16-team Eastern Conference.

Ottawa, which got two goals from Matt Duchene, continues to struggle on the road, falling to 4-12-1 away from home.

Capitals 2, Sabres 1

Tom Wilson’s tiebreaking goal in the third period sent Washington to its seventh straight home win over Buffalo.

With the game knotted at 1, Wilson scored after Evgeny Kuznetsov stole the puck from Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton behind the net and fed Wilson for his 10th goal at the 13-minute mark. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 36 saves.

Johan Larsson scored for the Sabres, who have lost two straight, and Hutton stopped 22 shots.

Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1

Artem Anisimov scored a tiebreaking goal at the 1:19 mark of the third period to lift Chicago past Colorado in Denver for its season-best third consecutive win.

Moments after the Blackhawks had finished killing an interference penalty against Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane fired a shot that was partially blocked. The puck was redirected and spinning around near the goal line when Anisimov swooped in and poked it past Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Colorado went on the power play at the 13:55 mark of the third period, but was unable to convert against Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced. Alex DeBrincat collected Chicago’s first goal, and J.T. Compher replied for the Avalanche.

—Field Level Media