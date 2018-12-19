NHL roundup: Hart, Gordon win Flyers debuts

James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday.

Dec 18, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Marlon Stewart (1) shoots as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) and forward Ed Morrow (30) defend during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Radko Gudas added a goal for the Flyers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, one of the most highly touted prospects in the organization, made his NHL debut and recorded 20 saves. Hart became Philadelphia’s sixth different starting goaltender through the first 32 games to set a league record.

It was the first game for the struggling Flyers since the dismissal of head coach Dave Hakstol. Scott Gordon was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Dennis Cholowski and Jacob de la Rose each scored a goal for the Red Wings. Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier received the start and made 30 saves after Jimmy Howard appeared to get injured during warmups.

Blues 4, Oilers 1

Patrick Maroon, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz scored third-period goals as St. Louis broke open a tie game to win at Edmonton.

Jake Allen made 22 saves to record the win, the Blues’ third in four outings. David Perron scored in the first period for St. Louis.

Jesse Puljujarvi collected a second-period goal for Edmonton. Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for the Oilers, who have lost two straight games and saw a six-game home-ice winning streak snapped.

Rangers 3, Ducks 1

Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal with 40 seconds left as New York rallied with three third-period goals to stun visiting Anaheim.

Filip Chytil added an empty-netter with 18.6 seconds left to cap a comeback that began when Vladislav Namestnikov scored the tying goal just before the midway point of the third.

Backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev, making his first start since Dec. 1, notched 14 saves as the Rangers ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 11 games (3-5-3). Pontus Aberg was credited with the lone goal for the Ducks, who had a four-game winning streak snapped

Panthers 5, Sabres 2

Evgenii Dadonov had a pair of goals and an assist in Florida’s four-goal third period, leading to a victory at Buffalo.

Aleksander Barkov, Dadonov and Frank Vatrano all scored in a span of 3:44 early in the period as the Panthers erased a 2-1 deficit. Dadonov added an empty-net goal with less than three minutes to play.

Troy Brouwer also scored for the Panthers, who beat Buffalo for the seventh straight time overall and the second time this season. Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Ristolainen scored goals for the Sabres, who had gone 9-1-2 in their past 12 games on home ice.

Stars 2, Flames 0

Jamie Benn and Radek Faksa scored goals, and Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin combined to turn away 24 shots as Dallas defeated visiting Calgary to end a four-game losing streak.

Bishop was forced from the game with a head injury at the 13:37 mark of the second period after being clipped on the chin by Calgary’s Garnet Hathaway as he worked behind the net.

Khudobin finished the second period, stopping the three shots the Flames tested him with in his six-plus minutes of action, before Bishop returned for the third period.

Islanders 3, Coyotes 1

Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored in a five-minute span of the second period, and New York ran its winning streak to three games by prevailing in Glendale, Ariz.

Islanders winger Joshua Ho-Sang scored his first goal of the season, and goaltender Robin Lehner made 36 saves while improving to 4-0-0 in his career against the Coyotes. Lehner had not won since Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh, going winless in his past six starts.

Mario Kempe scored his first goal of the season for the Coyotes, who are 1-6-0 since a four-game winning streak.

Kings 4, Jets 1

Austin Wagner scored two goals, and Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Winnipeg.

Alex Iafallo and Nate Thompson also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings, who have the fewest points in the NHL (27).

Mathieu Perreault scored a goal for the fifth consecutive game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, who had won a season-high five consecutive games.

Lightning 5, Canucks 2

Cedric Paquette, Adam Erne and Nikita Kucherov each recorded a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won a penalty-filled game at Vancouver.

The clubs combined for 58 penalty minutes — 36 for Tampa Bay. Surprisingly, all the goals came at even strength as the each team was blanked on five power plays.

The Lightning improved to 9-0-1 in their past 10 games, while the Canucks slipped to 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Ondrej Palat and Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay, while Tyler Motte and Chris Tanev tallied for Vancouver.

Blackhawks 2, Predators 1

Gustav Forsling and Erik Gustafsson each scored, and host Chicago held on for a win over Nashville.

Chicago won for only the second time in the past 12 games. Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward made 30 saves on 31 shots in his first appearance since primary starter Corey Crawford was placed on injured reserve because of a concussion.

Kevin Fiala scored Nashville’s lone goal, and Pekka Rinne stopped 34 of 36 shots. The Predators failed to collect a point for the first time in five games.

Sharks 4, Wild 0

Logan Couture scored two goals, and Martin Jones made 26 saves to lead San Jose to a victory at Saint Paul, Minn.

Joe Pavelski and Lukas Radil also scored for the Sharks, who won their season-high fifth straight game and are 7-1-0 in their past eight. Radim Simek and Tomas Hertl each had two assists and Radil had one. Couture has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in his past 15 games.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 21 of 24 shots for Minnesota, which went 2-2-0 on a four-game homestand.

Maple Leafs 7, Devils 2

Tyler Ennis scored twice, Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, and Toronto cruised to a win at Newark, N.J.

Slideshow (19 Images)

Patrick Marleau, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added one goal each for the Maple Leafs, who had lost two in a row. Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown each notched three assists for Toronto.

Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who lost their second in a row.

—Field Level Media