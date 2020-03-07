NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipeg’s three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday.

Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in his fourth straight start (3-1-0), authoring his 20th career shutout and moving to 17-11-3 at home.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 24th goal in the game’s first minute, and Patrik Laine notched his 27th and added an assist as the Jets built a 3-0 lead in the opening period of the second meeting between the teams.

Mathieu Perreault potted a goal in his return from a three-game absence because of injury, with Ehlers chipping in an assist for a two-point night for the Jets, who won for the third time in four games and are 10-5-2 since Feb. 1.

Devils 4, Blues 2

Cory Schneider made 31 saves as New Jersey beat visiting St. Louis for the first time in six years in Newark, N.J.

The Devils won their fifth straight home game, while snapping the Blues’ eight-game winning streak. New Jersey earned its first victory over the Blues since Jan. 21, 2014.

Schneider is 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed in four games since returning from the AHL. The Devils supported him with goals from Jesper Bratt, Dakota Mermis, Connor Carrick and Joey Anderson. Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Canucks 6, Avalanche 3

Zack MacEwen scored twice, J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel each had a goal and an assist, and host Vancouver beat Colorado.

Tanner Pearson and Troy Stecher also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves to help Vancouver end a four-game skid.

Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Johnson each had a goal and an assist, Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche. Pavel Francouz stopped 19 shots for Colorado, which had its nine-game road winning streak stopped.

Flames 3, Coyotes 2

Matthew Tkachuk had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves as Calgary recorded a victory over visiting Arizona.

The win solidifies the Flames’ hold on third place in the Pacific Division and puts them just three points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights. Calgary is 5-1-1 over its past seven games.

Arizona’s two-game winning streak was snapped, as the Coyotes missed a chance to gain ground in the Western Conference wild-card race. Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist for Arizona, including the game’s opening score just 1:11 into the first period.

Ducks 2, Maple Leafs 1

Goaltender John Gibson stopped all 26 shots he faced before leaving midway through the third period with an undisclosed injury as Anaheim defeated visiting Toronto.

Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who improved to 4-2-1 in their past seven games. Gibson left with 9:40 remaining, with Ryan Miller going the rest of the way. Miller stopped four of five shots.

William Nylander scored at 17:00 of the third period as the Maple Leafs avoided their second consecutive shutout after a 1-0 shootout defeat Thursday night vs. the Kings in Los Angeles. Toronto went 0-2-1 on its California trip. Leafs goalie Jack Campbell stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 1

Jonathan Bernier made 32 saves, and host Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak by cooling off Chicago.

Bernier has been in goal for 14 of the team’s 16 victories this season. Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri were the goal-scorers for Detroit, which had lost 10 of its previous 11 games (1-9-1).

Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for Chicago, which ended its four-game winning streak. Corey Crawford made 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who came up empty on three power-play opportunities.

