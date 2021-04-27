NHL roundup: Hurricanes clinch playoff spot but fall to Stars

Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss.

Apr 26, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) fights for position with Carolina Hurricanes center Morgan Geekie (67) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace.

Carolina, which leads the Central Division, will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year in a feat achieved for the first time since the franchise relocated from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina in advance of the 1997-98 season.

The Hurricanes increased their points streak to seven games. For the second consecutive game, they were in position to clinch a playoff berth with a victory, but on Monday, a point for reaching overtime did the trick.

Predators 4, Panthers 1

Nick Cousins scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, Juuse Saros made 22 of his 39 saves in the period, and Nashville beat visiting Florida.

Erik Haula, who assisted on Cousins’ goal, scored 2:39 into the third for some insurance as the Predators won their season-high fourth straight at home. Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which remains two points up on Dallas for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Sam Bennett scored his fourth goal in six games since being traded to the second-place Panthers, who have dropped two of three following a 4-0-1 stretch.

Sharks 6, Coyotes 4

Alexander Barabanov scored his first NHL goal as San Jose held on after nearly losing a four-goal lead to defeat visiting Arizona and snap an eight-game losing streak.

Evander Kane had a goal and two assists, and Noah Gregor, Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks. Josef Korenar made 21 saves.

Jakub Chychrun scored twice and had an assist, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and Clayton Keller also scored for the Coyotes. Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 11 shots before being removed in the second period. Adin Hill made 21 saves in relief.

Oilers 6, Jets 1

Connor McDavid collected his third hat trick of the season in a four-point outing to propel Edmonton past host Winnipeg and into second place in the North Division.

Alex Chiasson, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse also scored, and goaltender Mike Smith made 36 saves for the Oilers to move one point ahead of the Jets. Edmonton, which has won six of eight meetings this season, also has two games in hand on Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele replied for the Jets, who are on a four-game skid in which they have been outscored 18-5. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 23 shots in two periods of action. Laurent Brossoit made seven saves in relief.

Blues 4, Avalanche 1

David Perron had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Binnington had 31 saves to lead host St. Louis to its second victory in three days again Colorado.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas scored the Blues’ other goals. Ryan O’Reilly followed up his four-point performance on Saturday with two assists.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak to 14 games by scoring Colorado’s only goal, a power-play marker in the second period. The Avalanche lost consecutive games for just the third time all season. Playing in his sixth game since being acquired in a trade from Buffalo, Jonas Johansson stopped 16 of 20 shots.

Canadiens 2, Flames 1

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal and goaltender Jake Allen made 21 saves to give Montreal a crucial victory to avoid being swept in the three-game series by host Calgary.

Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens, who snapped a two-game losing skid and gained some breathing room -- six points -- from the Flames in the chase for fourth place in the North Division standings.

Elias Lindholm scored Calgary’s lone goal, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots for the Flames.

Senators 2, Canucks 1

Drake Batherson scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as Ottawa put a dent in visiting Vancouver’s playoff hopes.

Josh Norris also scored for the last-place Senators and Brady Tkachuk had two assists. Goaltender Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves.

Olli Juolevi scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who have won three of five games since an 18-day pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak in which 22 players and four staff members tested positive. Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Kings 4, Ducks 1

Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist as host Los Angeles defeated Anaheim in the first of four games in six days between the teams.

Sean Walker, Mikey Anderson and Trevor Moore also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings.

Jamie Drysdale scored and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves for the Ducks, who have lost five in a row. They have combined to score five goals in those games.

