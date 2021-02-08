NHL roundup: Hurricanes defeat Blue Jackets in wild affair

Jordan Staal netted the go-ahead goal and had a pair of assists to lead the visiting Carolina Hurricanes to a wild 6-5 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon.

Feb 7, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Trocheck, Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce all collected one goal and one assist for the Hurricanes, who received a 17-save performance from goaltender James Reimer and benefited from a blown goal call in the comeback win.

With the score tied 4-4 in a back-and-forth affair, Staal’s deflection to convert a power play put the Hurricanes ahead for good 5:33 into the third period.

Hamilton’s tally, just past the midway point of the final frame, ended up the game-winner. The clubs meet again on Monday and will have an entertaining affair to top.

Flyers 7, Capitals 4

Scott Laughton posted his first career hat trick, leading visiting Philadelphia to a come-from behind victory over Washington.

The victory snapped a two-goal losing streak for the Flyers and extended Washington’s slide to three. Philadelphia scored three goals apiece in the second and third periods after the Caps took a 2-0 lead.

Sean Couturier added two goals and one assist after missing three weeks with a rib injury, giving the Flyers a lift as they were outshot 37-22.

Golden Knights 4, Kings 3

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Chandler Stephenson scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, and Robin Lehner had 29 saves as Vegas moved into a tie for first place in the West Division with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

It was the second career two-goal game for Stephenson. Reilly Smith and Zach Whitecloud also scored goals and Alex Tuch had two assists for Vegas, which improved to 6-0-1 at T-Mobile Arena, the best home start in team history. The Golden Knights also moved into a three-way tie for first place with idle Colorado and St. Louis with 15 points.

Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored goals for Los Angeles, which lost its fourth straight game. Calvin Petersen had 29 saves.

Blackhawks 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and goaltender Malcolm Subban made 30 saves as visiting Chicago beat Dallas to pick up its first road win of the season.

DeBrincat corralled a slick pass from Patrick Kane to beat goaltender Jake Oettinger at 2:56 of OT, handing Dallas its first home loss of the campaign.

Chicago outshot Dallas 35-31 and the Stars were 0-for-3 on the power-play. DeBrincat scored off the power play at 12:29 in the second for a 1-0 lead. Dallas’ tied it at 9:31 of the third on Jason Robertson’s first NHL goal.

Red Wings 4, Panthers 1

Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots, and Givani Smith had one goal and one assist as visiting Detroit broke an eight-game winless streak with the victory over Florida.

The Panthers, who got a goal from Alex Wennberg, had their season-opening points streak stopped at eight games (6-0-2). It was Florida’s first loss in regulation since Aug. 7, 2020.

Marc Staal, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who had not won a game since Jan. 19. Since then, they went 0-6-2 before Sunday’s breakthrough.

--Field Level Media