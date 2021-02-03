NHL roundup: Hurricanes prevail in shootout, win 5th straight

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov, the last to shoot in the shootout, converted to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and extend their winning streak to five games at the expense of the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Feb 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during a shoot-out at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Svechnikov, Warren Foegele and Vincent Trocheck scored in regulation for Carolina. Hurricanes goalie James Reimer made 30 saves in what’s expected to be an expanded role with Petr Mrazek out with an injury.

Philipp Kurashev, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik both posted two assists for Chicago.

Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 38 shots.

Jets 3, Flames 2

Host Winnipeg rode a trio of first-period goals and 29 saves from goaltender Laurent Brossoit to turn back Calgary.

Thanks to goals by Trevor Lewis, Derek Forbort and Nikolaj Ehlers, Brossoit, who was drafted by the Flames in 2011, won for the second time this season. Brossoit logged 16 saves in the third period -- the biggest a stop on Johnny Gaudreau in the final seconds -- while the visitors pushed mightily for the equalizer.

Matthew Tkachuk scored both of Calgary’s goals, the second near the midway point of the third period to close the deficit to 3-2. David Rittich stopped 25 shots for the Flames.

Stars 6, Blue Jackets 3

Joe Pavelski continued his hot start with two goals and two assists and Jamie Benn added a goal and two assists as Dallas cruised to a victory in Columbus.

It was the second four-point game of the season for Pavelski. Alexander Radulov had a goal and an assist and Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa also scored goals for the Stars, who snapped an eight-game losing streak (0-6-2) to the Blue Jackets dating back to December 2015. Dallas’ John Klingberg had two assists and Jake Oettinger finished with 23 saves to earn his second win in two career starts.

Mikhail Grigorenko had a goal and an assist and Seth Jones and Dean Kukan also scored goals for Columbus, which lost its second straight game.

Oilers 4, Senators 2

Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first two goals of the season to lead host Edmonton past struggling Ottawa.

Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl each scored once for the Oilers while Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie added two assists apiece. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves.

Cedric Paquette and Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who lost their ninth consecutive game (0-8-1). Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Blues 4, Coyotes 3

Vince Dunn scored one goal and set up another as host St. Louis defeated Arizona for its fourth consecutive win.

Ryan O’Reilly, Mike Hoffman and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues. Sammy Blais, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou each earned two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Christian Dvorak, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, scored twice for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, Phil Kessel had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 of 32 shots. The Coyotes have lost five of their past seven games.

Ducks 3, Kings 1

The first 2021 NHL clash of Southern California went to Anaheim, as early goals from Danton Heinen and David Backes powered a victory over host Los Angeles in the teams’ first meeting since Feb. 1, 2020.

Tuesday’s matchup included a nod to that last matchup when Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers and Los Angeles’ Kurtis MacDermid fought just as the game began. They also battled the last time the teams met. Deslauriers had the last laugh when he scored an empty-net goal with 46 seconds remaining. John Gibson made 20 saves for the Ducks, who also got goals from Danton Heinen and David Backes.

The Kings’ only goal came from Arthur Kaliyev, who was making his NHL debut. Kaliyev became the second-youngest Kings player to score a goal at 19 years, 221 days. Anze Kopitar scored his first Kings goal at 19 years, 43 days in 2006. Calvin Petersen stopped 40 of 42 shots for the Kings.

Canadiens 5, Canucks 3

Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson each had two goals as Montreal won its fourth straight meeting against visiting Vancouver.

Jeff Petry notched a goal with an assist, Nick Suzuki recorded two assists and Jake Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, which has one regulation defeat over its 10 games. Toffoli, who added an assist, has registered eight of his nine goals on the season against Vancouver -- the team he played 10 games with in 2019-20.

Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 28 of 32 shots after saving 100 of 103 to win his previous three starts.

Avalanche 2, Wild 1

Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored goals, Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves and Colorado beat Minnesota in Denver.

The Avalanche have won two of the first three games in the teams’ four-game set, and Colorado earned a point in an overtime loss at Saint Paul, Minn., on Sunday.

Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots and Kirill Kaprizov scored the only goal for the Wild.

--Field Level Media