NHL roundup: Hurricanes roll over Blackhawks

Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes notched a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Feb 19, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) tries to control the puck against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina, which extended its points streak to five games. The Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks for the second time in three meetings this season.

Patrick Kane, Ian Mitchell and Carl Soderberg each scored for Chicago, whose three-game win streak was snapped.

Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer stopped 26 of 29 shots to improve to 8-1-0 on the season. On the opposite side of the rink, Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen turned aside 33 of 37 shots but fell to 7-3-3.

Jets 2, Canucks 0

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves as visiting Winnipeg stifled Vancouver thanks to Brossoit collecting his second career NHL shutout, while Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko stopped 29 of 30 shots in a hard-luck defeat.

The Jets continued their dominance over the Canucks dating back to the 2014-15 season. Winnipeg is 15-2-0 in its last 17 games against Vancouver.

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Playing in just his fourth game of the season, backup goalie Brossoit made the most of the start. Both of Brossoit’s career shutouts have come against the Canucks -- Brossoit is 3-0-0 with a .981 save percentage all-time against Vancouver. Appleton’s goal was an empty-netter.

Panthers 7, Red Wings 2

Patric Hornqvist scored two goals and Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists as Florida recorded its fifth consecutive road victory, burying Detroit early and coasting to the win.

MacKenzie Weegar and Anthony Duclair each had a goal with an assist and Keith Yandle recorded three assists for the Panthers, who scored a season-high four times in the first period. Florida scored on four of its first eight shots, and Chris Driedger made 30 saves.

Bobby Ryan scored for the first time in 15 games and Valtteri Filppula added a goal for Detroit, which has lost three in a row and is stuck in an 0-3-2 home rut. Thomas Greiss was pulled after allowing a season-high four goals on 13 shots over the first 20 minutes. Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots in relief.

Oilers 2, Flames 1

Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas provided the offense and goaltender Mike Smith made 20 saves as visiting Edmonton eased by Calgary despite stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl being kept off the scoresheet.

Edmonton will look to sweep a brief two-game set when the clubs meet Saturday night in Edmonton. Edmonton, which has won eight of its last 10 games, received an early boost when Puljujarvi opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games.

Tyson Barrie carried the puck down to the corner from his point position and fed a pass to Puljujarvi alone in the slot, and he quickly slung a shot into the net for his fifth in seven outings at the 5:41 mark. The goal came before the Flames mustered a single shot on goal. Rasmus Andersson scored the goal for Edmonton.

--Field Level Media