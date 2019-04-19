NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Caps in final seconds

Jaden Schwartz scored with 15 seconds remaining in the third period Thursday as the St. Louis Blues recorded the fifth straight road win in their Western Conference first-round series with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5.

Apr 18, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (5) checks St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) in the first period in game five of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bozak wired a centering feed from along the right-wing boards to Schwartz, who batted the puck out of the air and past Connor Hellebuyck to stun the crowd in Winnipeg. The Blues will look to close out the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

St. Louis overcame a 2-0, third-period deficit as Brayden Schenn collected a goal and an assist and linemate Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play. Rookie Jordan Binnington finished with 29 saves for the Blues.

Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry scored 12 seconds into the contest and Kevin Hayes also tallied in the first period.

Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1

Petr Mrazek made 30 saves as Carolina evened the series against Washington with a victory in Raleigh, N.C.

Warren Foegele, who scored on the game’s first shift, and Teuvo Teravainen notched goals for the Hurricanes, who never trailed for the second straight game.

Alex Ovechkin posted the goal for Washington, which lost T.J. Oshie to a possible arm injury after a hit from behind by Foegele. Capitals coach Todd Reirden later said Oshie “won’t be playing any time soon.”

Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Tomas Hertl scored two goals, and Martin Jones made 30 saves as San Jose avoided elimination with a victory over visiting Vegas in Game 5 of a Western Conference quarterfinal series.

The Golden Knights, up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, will try again to clinch in Game 6 on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Logan Couture and Barclay Goodrow also scored goals for San Jose. Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights.

