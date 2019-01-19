NHL roundup: Isles blank Caps 2-0, move into first place in division

Thomas Greiss stopped 19 shots as the New York Islanders defeated the host Washington Capitals 2-0 Friday night to move into first place in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

Jan 18, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save on Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck scored 2:26 apart early in the third period for the Islanders, who won their fourth in a row and improved to 14-3-0 in their past 17 games to move a point ahead of the Capitals and Columbus. The Blue Jackets lost 4-1 Friday night to Montreal.

Braden Holtby stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Capitals, but their losing streak reached a season-high four games (0-3-1).

Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship last season, was honored with a video tribute during a stoppage in play with 13:41 remaining in the first period.

Flames 6, Red Wings 4

Sam Bennett scored twice, including the game-winner, in a three-point outing as host Calgary erased four different deficits to beat Detroit.

The Flames tallied three power-play goals and a short-handed score, and scored four times in the final period. Goalie Mike Smith made 31 saves in the wild win that has Western Conference-leading Calgary on a 6-0-1 roll.

Jimmy Howard stopped 30 shots for the Red Wings, who had a modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Penguins 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Phil Kessel deflected a shot by Sidney Crosby for an overtime power-play goal to lift Pittsburgh past Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

After Richard Panik was penalized for hooking Pittsburgh’s Brian Dumoulin, Kessel was in front of the net when he shoveled Crosby’s shot past goaltender Darcy Kuemper with 49.9 seconds left in overtime.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 30 saves to improve to 10-1-0 in his past 11 starts. He is 4-0-0 in his career against the Coyotes. Kuemper, who had won four consecutive starts, stopped 32 of 35 shots for the Coyotes. Arizona had won four of its previous five games.

Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 1

Tomas Tatar and Joel Armia each scored twice as Montreal earned a win at Columbus.

The victory gave Montreal its first four-game winning streak of the season and a 10-4-0 record over its last 14 games. The Canadiens won for the first time in their past five visits to Columbus. The defeat snapped the Blue Jackets’ four-game winning streak.

The Blue Jackets outshot the Canadiens 35-26, yet Carey Price was a difference-maker in net. Price stopped 34 of 35 shots, giving Montreal an 8-0-0 record this season when he has made 33 or more saves in a game.

Canucks 4, Sabres 3

Loui Eriksson’s goal at 5:57 of the third period to break a 3-3 tie gave host Vancouver a win over Buffalo.

Thatcher Demko stopped 36 of 39 shots as Vancouver earned only its second win in the past six games (2-2-2). The Sabres dropped their fourth decision in five games.

Brock Boeser led the Canucks with a goal and an assist, while Alex Edler and Sven Baertschi also tallied. Bo Horvat, whose status was in question after he took a hard hit Wednesday against Edmonton, furnished two assists. Evan Rodrigues, Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres.

Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

Vincent Trocheck, playing for the first time since he fractured his right ankle on Nov. 19, earned an assist and helped Florida snap a seven-game losing streak by defeating Toronto in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida had been on its longest skid since dropping nine in a row in 2013-14. Trocheck, a 2017 All-Star who scored 54 goals over the past two seasons, missed 27 games. He had played all 82 games in each of the two previous seasons.

Mike Hoffman, Mike Matheson and Frank Vatrano scored for Florida. Roberto Luongo earned the win, making 20 saves. Ron Hainsey scored Toronto’s goal.

Senators 4, Hurricanes 1

Magnus Paajarvi, Bobby Ryan, Mark Stone and Christian Wolanin scored for Ottawa in a victory that included two goals in a 13-second span at Raleigh, N.C.

Cody Ceci supplied two assists for the Senators, who have won four of their past five games. Warren Foegele scored for Carolina, which doesn’t have another home game until February.

Senators goalie Anders Nilsson stopped 33 shots. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 22 saves. He also gave up four goals Jan. 6 at Ottawa, but the Hurricanes won that game 5-4.

