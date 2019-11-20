NHL roundup: Isles nip Pens, extend point streak to 15

Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game, on his own rebound at 2:55 of overtime, as the visiting New York Islanders downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday to stretch their point streak to 15 games, matching a franchise record.

Ryan Pulock tied it 4-4 for New York with 1:32 left in regulation on a blast from the center point with goalie Semyon Varlamov pulled.

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored and Nick Leddy had three assists for New York. Varlamov made 27 saves. The Islanders are 14-0-1 in their streak, the only blemish a Nov. 7 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins got two goals from Brandon Tanev, a goal and an assist from Jake Guentzel, a goal from Bryan Rust and two assists from Evgeni Malkin. Matt Murray stopped 37 shots.

Oilers 5, Sharks 2

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as Edmonton snapped host San Jose’s six-game winning streak.

Markus Granlund, Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira and James Neal also scored for the Oilers, who won for the sixth time in their past 10 games (6-2-2). Defensemen Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom each had two assists, and Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves.

Kevin Labanc and Barclay Goodrow tallied for the Sharks, whose streak included a 6-3 home victory against Edmonton a week earlier. Martin Jones stopped 24 of 29 shots.

Bruins 5, Devils 1

Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak scored two goals apiece to help Boston cruise to a win in Newark, N.J.

The two-goal game was the first in the NHL for Grzelcyk, who hadn’t scored a regular-season goal since April 6. Pastrnak’s two-goal game was his third multi-goal effort of the season.

Connor Clifton capped the scoring for the Bruins, who won for just the second time in seven games (2-2-3). Goalie Tuukka Rask made 25 saves. Blake Coleman scored for the Devils.

Senators 4, Red Wings 3

Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist as visiting Ottawa edged Detroit.

Duclair also had two goals in the Senators’ 5-2 home victory over Detroit earlier this season. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk tallied the other Ottawa goals on Tuesday, and Anders Nilsson made 35 saves.

Robby Fabbri, Valtteri Filppula and Anthony Mantha scored for the Red Wings. Filppula and Filip Hronek (two assists) both had two-point games, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves.

Blues 3, Lightning 1

Oskar Sundqvist scored the decisive third-period goal to lift St. Louis past visiting Tampa Bay. The Blues have earned points in 10 of their past 11 games, going 8-1-2.

The Lightning lost their second straight game after a three-game winning streak. They also lost winger Nikita Kucherov, who departed the game in the second period after Blues forward Brayden Schenn knocked him to the ice from behind.

David Perron and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 17 saves. Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Blue Jackets 5, Canadiens 2

Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded two goals and an assist as Columbus defeated visiting Montreal.

The five goals marked a season high for the Blue Jackets, who entered the game with a league-worst 45 goals. The offense was sparked by the newly assembled line of Dubois, Emil Bemstrom and Sonny Milano, who have combined for four goals and five assists in just more than four periods skating as a unit.

Bemstrom, 20, had a goal and an assist for the first multi-point game of his young career. The rookie now has six points (three goals, three assists) over a five-game points streak.

Panthers 5, Flyers 2

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and later survived a crosscheck that drew blood as host Florida defeated Philadelphia in Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau and Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers were jostling in front of Philadelphia’s net early in the second period. Myers ended the skirmish with a crosscheck to Huberdeau’s face, drawing blood and giving the Panthers a four-minute power play. Huberdeau was able to return to action.

The Panthers also got goals from Colton Sceviour, Brett Connolly, Aleksander Barkov and Mike Hoffman. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves for the win, including 14 in the third period without surrendering a goal. Travis Sanheim and Morgan Frost (in his NHL debut) scored for the Flyers.

Hurricanes 4, Blackhawks 2

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Carolina held on for a victory at Chicago.

Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth consecutive game. Lucas Wallmark finished with a pair of assists, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Chicago, which failed to earn at least one point for only the third time in the past 12 games. Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots.

Jets 2, Predators 1

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 100th career goal, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves, and Winnipeg topped host Nashville for its third straight win.

Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Nick Bonino had the lone goal for the Predators, who are on a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) and are 1-5-2 in their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators.

Stars 6, Canucks 1

Jamie Benn collected two goals and an assist and Ben Bishop made 32 saves as host Dallas topped Vancouver to extend its point streak to nine games.

Justin Dowling, Corey Perry and defenseman Miro Heiskanen each scored and set up a goal for the Stars, who have eight wins during their point streak and are 11-1-1 in their past 13 contests.

Bo Horvat scored to snap his nine-game goal drought for the Canucks, who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2) following their second setback to Dallas in six days.

Avalanche 3, Flames 2

Andre Burakovsky scored twice and goalie Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves in his return from injury as visiting Colorado beat struggling Calgary.

Grubauer was back after missing five games with a lower-body injury for the Avalanche, who have won five of their past six games.

It was the seventh consecutive game in which the Flames surrendered the first goal and the 16th in 24 games this season.

Wild 4, Sabres 1

Zach Parise netted two first-period goals to power Minnesota past host Buffalo, marking the 49th multiple-goal game of his 15-year career.

Jason Zucker tallied an empty-net goal and an assist, Jonas Brodin scored, and Alex Stalock made 30 saves for the Wild, who improved to 10-1-1 in their past 12 games in Buffalo. Kevin Fiala posted an assist, giving him four goals and three assists in his past eight games.

Brandon Montour scored, and Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for Buffalo, which dropped to 2-7-2 in its past 11.

Golden Knights 4, Maple Leafs 2

Cody Glass recorded a goal and an assist to help Vegas defeat Toronto in Las Vegas.

Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek and Cody Eakin also scored for the Golden Knights. Max Pacioretty had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs. Toronto’s losing streak stretched to six games (0-5-1), its longest since an 0-5-1 stretch from Feb. 27-March 7, 2016.

