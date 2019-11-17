NHL roundup: Isles rally past Flyers to keep streak alive

Mathew Barzal scored in both the third period and the shootout, as the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit and extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Nov 16, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Eberle opened the shootout by beating Brian Elliott between the pads, before Barzal followed suit in the second round.

Thomas Greiss preserved the win with a poke-check on Flyers captain Claude Giroux as the Islanders improved to 13-0-1 in their last 14 contests. Anthony Beauvillier recorded his second straight two-goal performance, and Greiss finished with 28 saves for the Islanders, who have defeated Philadelphia on two occasions this season.

Sean Couturier, Oskar Lindblom and defenseman Ivan Provorov each collected a goal and an assist, and Elliott turned aside 33 shots for the Flyers, who have lost three in a row (0-1-2).

Blackhawks 7, Predators 2

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Alex Nylander scored twice in the third period and Robin Lehner stopped 39 of 41 shots to lift visiting Chicago to a rout of Nashville.

Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Kubalik, Brent Seabrook and David Kampf also scored for the Blackhawks, who climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season while improving to 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne struggled throughout an abbreviated outing. The veteran allowed four goals on 14 shots in 31:39 of ice time. He was pulled after Kampf scored to give Chicago a 4-0 advantage with 8:21 remaining in the second period.

Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (SO)

Jakub Vrana scored in the fifth round of a shootout to lead visiting Washington past Boston.

T.J. Oshie tied the game with the goalie pulled and 59 seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime, and Travis Boyd also tallied as the Capitals won for the eighth time in their last 10 games. Braden Holtby had 21 saves.

Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who suffered their fifth loss in their last six games (1-2-3). Jaroslav Halak shined in net with 42 stops for Boston, which was playing without top-line center Patrice Bergeron, who sustained a lower-body injury Friday night.

Stars 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Jamie Benn snapped a 15-game goalless drought, scoring at 1:14 of overtime to complete Dallas’ comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period and defeat host Edmonton.

Jason Dickinson, Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars (11-8-2), who extended their streak of games with at least one point to eight (7-0-1). Goaltender Anton Khudobin stopped 18 of 19 shots after replacing Ben Bishop in the second period.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, the league’s leading scorer, had a goal and an assist to extend his points streak to 12 games, during which he’s had 10 goals and 17 assists. Connor McDavid, who is second in the NHL in scoring, had three assists for the Oilers to extend his points streak to seven games (eight goals, nine assists).

Hurricanes 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Andrei Svechnikov scored 1:33 into overtime to give Carolina a win over Minnesota in St. Paul.

Svechnikov’s snap-shot from the right circle beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk for his ninth goal of the season. The game-winning tally gives Svechnikov seven points (three goals, four assists) over his last four games. Dubnyk has given up four or more goals in six of his 14 games this season.

The Hurricanes extended their winning streak to three games overall and have won consecutive games in overtime. The extra period has been good to Carolina this season, as the Hurricanes have a 5-0-1 record in shootouts and overtime.

Sharks 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Kevin Labanc scored the lone goal in the shootout after netting one goal and two assists in regulation of San Jose’s sixth straight victory with a win over visiting Detroit.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 shots, including five in overtime, as well as the final two Red Wings he faced in the shootout in a back-and-forth affair. Logan Couture netted three assists in the win.

Jimmy Howard made 16 saves for the Red Wings, who are 3-0-2 in their last five games following a 1-11-1 stretch.

Jets 4, Lightning 3

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Nikolaj Ehlers added another goal just 21 seconds as surging Winnipeg won at Tampa Bay.

Mathieu Perreault scored in the first period while Kyle Connor collected an empty-netter late in the third for the Jets, who have won four of five and have earned points in seven of their last eight games (6-1-1). Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Victor Hedman scored late in the first period and Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli scored during a rally in the waning moments of the third for the Lightning, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Stamkos’ goal was the 400th of his career.

Ducks 4, Blues 1

Derek Grant scored his first career hat trick to lead visiting Anaheim over St. Louis, snapping the Ducks’ five-game winless streak and the Blues nine-game points streak.

Ryan Getzlaf also scored, and John Gibson stopped 37 of 38 shots for the Ducks, who started their four-game road trip on a positive note.

Vince Dunn scored for the Blues — who suffered just their fourth regulation loss in 21 games — and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Penguins 6, Maple Leafs 1

Dominik Kahun scored twice, and Bryan Rust added a goal and two assists as Pittsburgh clobbered visiting Toronto.

Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored in a high-paced game for the Penguins, who are 5-2-2 in their past nine games. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 32 saves.

Jason Spezza scored for Toronto, which lost its fifth straight. Auston Matthews had his six-game point streak snapped.

Avalanche 5, Canucks 4 (OT)

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, including the winner 27 seconds into overtime, and had an assist as Colorado won at Vancouver.

Andre Burakovsky, Nazem Kadri and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the Avalanche (12-6-2), who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Cale Makar had four assists, giving the rookie blue-liner 22 points in 20 games. Goaltender Antoine Bibeau made 28 saves to win his first NHL start in nearly three years.

Adam Gaudette scored two power-play goals, and Alexander Edler and Brock Boeser each tallied in the final three minutes, as the Canucks pulled their goalie for an extra skater to erase a 4-2 deficit. Goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 18 of 23 shots, as Vancouver dropped to 1-4-2 in its past seven games.

Kings 4, Golden Knights 3

Jeff Carter, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, scored the go-ahead goal with 7:18 left and Los Angeles topped visiting Vegas for its season-high third straight win.

Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist, Blake Lizotte scored a short-handed goal, Nikolai Prokhorkin scored his first NHL goal, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings.

Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Malcolm Subban had 21 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost five in a row (0-4-1) to match the longest losing streak in their three-year history.

Coyotes 3, Flames 0

Darcy Kuemper saved 37 shots for his eighth shutout with Arizona, and Derek Stepan and Carl Soderberg scored less than two minutes apart in the second period of a win over Calgary in Glendale, Ariz.

Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal with seven seconds to play, as the Coyotes won for the third time in the past four games and picked up their first home win since Nov. 2.

Kuemper, in his 200th career NHL game, was the central figure in a major fight with 12 seconds left in the second period. Two Flames players cross-checked Arizona’s Jason Demers while he was down on the ice, and Kuemper rushed to the aid of his teammate by hauling down Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk. The two went at it while other players skirmished nearby, and in the end, five players total were assessed 14 minutes penalties.

Devils 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Kyle Palmieri scored 90 seconds into overtime for visiting New Jersey, which stormed back from a two-goal deficit to earn a chaotic win over Montreal.

The Devils trailed 3-1 in the waning seconds of the second period and nearly fell behind in the final minute of the third period, but Phillip Danault’s goal for Montreal was waved off on review when it was determined he made a kicking motion as he was sprawled in the cage.

Palmieri, who hadn’t scored since collecting a hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 30, gave the Devils their only lead of the game by firing a shot from the faceoff circle past former teammate Keith Kinkaid.

Sabres 4, Senators 2

En route to his first career four-goal game, Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead tally with 7:47 left in regulation as Buffalo ended a six-game losing streak with a win over visiting Ottawa.

Ottawa forward and ex-Sabre Tyler Ennis tied the game just 2:01 into the third period, deflecting a Ron Hainsey shot from the point to make it 2-2. But Eichel came through again, blasting a shot on the short side and past Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (28 saves) to break the deadlock.

Eichel, who added an empty-netter with 14 seconds left, topped his career best and only NHL hat trick against Carolina on Dec. 15, 2017. This performance ended Buffalo’s 0-4-2 stretch. Anthony Duclair also scored for the Senators, who had won two straight and four of their previous five. They’ve lost three in a row at Buffalo, which got 21 saves from Linus Ullmark.

Panthers 4, Rangers 3

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period, as Florida defeated New York in Sunrise, Fla.

Mike Hoffman and Brett Connolly also scored for the Panthers, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had three assists. Huberdeau became Florida’s career leader in assists, passing Stephen Weiss, who had 249 during his time with the Panthers. Ryan Strome, Artemi Panarin and Tony DeAngelo scored for New York.

Panarin extended his career-best points streak to 11 games, the longest by a Rangers player since Rick Nash did the same in the 2014-2015 season. Saturday also marked Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist’s 868th NHL game, tying him with Grant Fuhr for 10th place on the league’s all-time list. Lundqvist made 26 saves.

—Field Level Media