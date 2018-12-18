NHL roundup: Jackets shut out Knights

Sergei Bobrovsky had 28 saves to register his first shutout of the season, and Nick Foligno celebrated his 800th NHL game with the only goal of the game to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Dec 17, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) leaps off the ice to make a save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It was the 25th career shutout for Bobrovsky as Columbus won for just the third time in eight games. Foligno’s 177th career goal was also the 30th game-winner of his career.

Malcolm Subban, making his first start since a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Nov. 19, finished with 30 saves. It snapped a streak of 13 consecutive starts by Marc-Andre Fleury, who leads the NHL in wins with 19. Subban fell to 0-5-0 this season.

Bruins 4, Canadiens 0

Jaroslav Halak’s 22 saves and a team-wide defensive effort gave Boston a dominant win at Montreal. Halak recorded his third shutout of the season.

Colby Cave recorded the first multi-point effort of his 16-game NHL career, an effort that included his first NHL goal. The Bruins also got goals from Joakim Nordstrom, David Krejci and Brad Marchand. Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak each had two assists.

Montreal’s lack of offensive spark included three failed power-play opportunities, making the team 0-for-25 with the extra attacker over its past eight games.

Senators 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Thomas Chabot scored 21 seconds into overtime, and Ottawa defeated visiting Nashville. The Predators turned the puck over at their own blue line, Ryan Dzingel got the puck to Chabot, and the defenseman scored on a hard wrist shot to the top left corner.

Ottawa led 3-0 after the first period, but Nashville got one goal back in the second period and added two in the third to force overtime.

Maxime Lajoie, Brady Tkachuk and Dzingel also scored for the Senators. Mark Stone added two assists. Roman Josi scored twice and had an assist, and Craig Smith scored once for Nashville. Ryan Johansen was credited with three assists.

Ducks 4, Penguins 2

Anaheim erased a two-goal deficit by scoring three times in the second period for a win at Pittsburgh.

Adam Henrique, Kiefer Sherwood and, with a goal that stood as the winner, Ondrej Kase scored in the second for Anaheim. The Ducks earned their sixth consecutive road win, their ninth victory in 10 games overall, and improved to 7-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Ryan Getzlaf scored an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. He and Henrique also added an assist apiece. John Gibson, a native of Pittsburgh, made 28 saves for Anaheim, which got goals from Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.

Islanders 4, Avalanche 1

Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist each, and New York beat Colorado in Denver.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots, and Johnny Boychuk and Valtteri Filppula also scored for New York, which won the opener of its four-game road trip. The Islanders are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

Gabe Landeskog had Colorado’s lone goal. Mikko Rantanen, the NHL’s leading scorer with 56 points, had his 14-game point streak ended as the Avalanche fell to 1-3-1 in their past five games.

—Field Level Media