NHL roundup: Jets rally for four goals in 3rd to defeat Sens

Andrew Copp scored twice in Winnipeg’s four-goal third period to lead the host Jets past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night.

Jan 23, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg (1) makes a save on a shot by Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp (9) during the third period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele each added a goal and two assists as the Jets beat the Senators for the third consecutive game. The Jets took two road wins from the Senators -- 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday and 4-1 on Thursday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor scored a goal and notched an assist, and Blake Wheeler added three assists for Winnipeg.

The Senators got a goal each from Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul.

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 2

Eric Robinson scored one goal and set up another, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves to help Columbus defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

Captain Nick Foligno, Mikhail Grigorenko and defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov and Zach Werenski also scored for Columbus, which earned points for the fourth straight game (2-0-2). Fourteen players produced at least one point for the Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman notched a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat also scored and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Prior to the afternoon start, Columbus announced a blockbuster trade involving disgruntled star Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was sent to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for right winger Patrik Laine and Columbus native Jack Roslovic on Saturday. The Jets also will receive a 2022 third-round draft pick.

Blues 4, Kings 2

David Perron scored what proved to be the game-winning goal and earned an assist as the St. Louis defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Torey Krug, Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues. Robert Thomas dished two assists and goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings and Cal Petersen made 26 saves.

Canadiens 5, Canucks 2

Nick Suzuki remained productive with a goal, and Corey Perry added one of his own in his Montreal debut in the third straight matchup between the teams in Vancouver.

Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmundson each scored third-period goals as Montreal went back on top for good after the game was briefly tied. Montreal goaltender Carey Price made 23 saves in his 350th career victory. The Canadiens took two of the three games against the Canucks and have won four of their last five overall.

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander scored third-period goals for the Canucks, who have lost five of their last six after a season-opening victory.

Bruins 6, Flyers 1

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each had two goals and one assist to carry host Boston past Philadelphia.

Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle each added one goal and one assist for the Bruins. Nick Ritchie also contributed two assists, who swept the two games against the Flyers.

Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who fell 5-4 in a shootout on Thursday.

