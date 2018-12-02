NHL roundup: Kadri, Hyman lead Leafs over Wild

Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, and Zach Hyman had two goals as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-3 in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday night.

Nov 19, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) warms up before playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Kadri scored his eighth goal this season at 16:40 of the third on a puck deflected in front of the goal after a strong rush by Connor Brown. Hyman added his sixth goal of the season into an empty net at 19:04 of the third.

Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for Toronto, including some big saves late in the game.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won four in a row. Eric Staal, Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for Minnesota.

Lightning 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Brayden Point scored on a power play with 1:48 left in overtime as visiting Tampa Bay rallied from down 4-1 to defeat Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

An interference call on Frank Vatrano gave the Lightning the man advantage. Tampa Bay got the tying goal from Cedric Paquette with 8:19 left in the third, although his shot was saved by Florida’s James Reimer and then bounced in off the skate of Panthers forward Dryden Hunt.

Alex Killorn, Mathieu Joseph and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay. It was Kucherov’s 11th goal of the season and his fifth on the power play. Kucherov also had two assists.

Oilers 2, Golden Knights 1

Ryan Spooner’s first goal since joining Edmonton held up as the game winner and Connor McDavid scored yet another highlight-reel tally as the Oilers beat visiting Vegas.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen provided a 31-save effort to solidify his case as the club’s new number-one goalie, having won every game in his team’s three-game winning streak. By comparison, the Oilers won just two of 10 games prior to their current run.

Koskinen was especially strong at the bookends of the game — looming large not just in the final moments while the Golden Knights desperately pushed for the equalizer, but also in the early going when the visitors had the early jump.

Coyotes 6, Blues 1

Arizona scored four goals in the second period, crushing St. Louis in Phoenix, Ariz., for a third straight win and only the second time this season the team has won consecutive games.

Arizona got goals from Jakob Chychrun, Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer, Nick Cousins, Richard Panik and Alex Goligoski. Keller and Derek Stepan each had two assists. Robert Thomas scored for the Blues, who are 3-8-0 in their past 11 games.

Arizona goalie Adin Hill, a 22-year-old who has played just eight NHL games, made 25 saves to improve to 3-0-0 this season. Chad Johnson made 38 saves as his record dropped to 2-6-0.

Canadiens 5, Rangers 2

Shea Weber and Artturi Lehkonen both scored a pair of goals as host Montreal staked itself to a four-goal lead and went on to beat New York easily as Carey Price stopped 20 shots to backstop the Canadiens to their first victory in six games.

Weber, playing just his second game of the season after missing the first 24 due to a knee injury which cost him nearly a calendar year, opened the scoring at the 3:53 mark of the first period with one of his patented point-shot blasts. Weber unloaded a one-timer set up by Jonathan Drouin for his first tally of the year and first since Dec. 5, 2017.

Weber did not have to wait nearly as long to light the lamp again, as he doubled the lead with just 7.2 seconds left in the period. He created a turnover in his own zone, raced up ice to join the rush, took a feed from Tomas Tatar — who was prone on the ice while he made a cross-ice pass — and snapped a top-shelf goal.

Senators 6, Sharks 2

Ben Harpur and Mikkel Boedker scored 49 seconds apart in the second period as host Ottawa spoiled the return of former defenseman Erik Karlsson in beating San Jose.

Harpur’s first NHL goal and Boedker’s third of the season broke a 1-1 tie and put the Senators in position to win their third straight game.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone, Magnus Paajarvi and Bobby Ryan also had goals, Boedker added three assists for a four-point game, and goalie Craig Anderson won his third straight start by making 36 stops. Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks.

Stars 2, Canucks 1

Jamie Benn scored a goal and assisted on Alexander Radulov’s winner as Dallas came back to beat host Vancouver.

The Stars posted their second straight win, while the Canucks suffered their third straight loss and the 11th in 12 games. Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop recorded 24 saves on 25 shots in his first game back after missing five games with an undisclosed lower-body injury. He moved to 9-5-1 this season.

Jets 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Mark Scheifele scored with 17 seconds left in a thrilling overtime period as Winnipeg beat host New Jersey in Newark.

Scheifele stole the puck from Nico Hischier, pivoted and fired a shot on Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid after a few strides. Kinkaid made the first save, but Scheifele put in his rebound for the game-winner and his second goal of the game.

Josh Morrissey and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets, who won for the third time in four games and earned their sixth straight victory over New Jersey. Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt and Hall scored goals for the Devils, who dropped their fifth straight overall and fell to 0-5 in overtime.

Red Wings 4, Bruins 2

Frans Nielsen scored his first goal of the season to break a third-period tie and Detroit won in Boston for the first time since Oct. 14, 2013.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Detroit, while Jimmy Howard made 38 saves.

David Backes and Ryan Donato scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

Islanders 3, Blue Jackets 2

Casey Cizikas scored the tie-breaking goal 7:09 into the third period for host New York, which made its return to Nassau Coliseum a winning one by coming back from a two-goal deficit to beat Columbus.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 28 saves.

Markus Hannikainen and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Flyers 4, Penguins 2

Dale Weise’s third-period, shorthanded go-ahead goal lifted Philadelphia over host Pittsburgh in the first meeting of the season between the cross-state rivals.

Jakub Voracek added an empty-net goal with 21.5 seconds left. Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux also scored, and Andrew McDonald assisted on the first three goals for Philadelphia, which won for just the second time in eight games (2-5-1), a slump that led to the firing of general manager Ron Hextall earlier in the week.

Sidney Crosby and Riley Sheahan scored for the Penguins, who lost their second straight game after a 3-0-2 stretch. Rookie goaltender Anthony Stolarz, in his third game this season, made 30 saves for the Flyers. Casey DeSmith, who had won his previous three starts, stopped 22 of 25 Philadelphia shots.

Predators 5, Blackhawks 2

Eeli Tolvanen scored his first NHL goal and added an assist as host Nashville ripped Chicago two days after being blanked by Arizona at home.

Kevin Fiala, Ryan Johansen and Craig Smith also had a goal and an assist for the Predators, and Austin Watson added a clinching goal late in the third period as the Predators snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-2-0 on their five-game homestand. Goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost three in a row and are 3-11-3 in their past 17 games. Goalie Cam Ward made 25 saves.

