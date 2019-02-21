NHL roundup: Kane, Blackhawks keep rolling

Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime and the visiting Chicago Blackhawks won for the 10th time in 12 games, topping the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday.

Kane stretched his point streak to 19 games, an NHL high this season. However, his assists streak ended at 17 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest such streak in NHL history.

In OT, Kane fired a shot from the right circle past goaltender Jonathan Bernier after passes from Erik Gustafsson and Jonathan Toews.

Artem Anisimov, Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, which squandered a 4-1 lead in the third period. Gustafsson had three assists. Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals apiece for Detroit. Anthony Mantha assisted on all four goals.

Bruins 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

David Backes scored in the sixth round of a shootout at Las Vegas to give Boston its seventh consecutive victory.

Brad Marchand and DeBrusk scored goals for Boston, which improved to 9-0-3 since the All-Star break. Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the win.

Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist and Nate Schmidt also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, making his NHL-leading 52nd start, finished with 25 saves but was denied for the fourth straight time at recording his 30th victory of the season.

Avalanche 7, Jets 1

Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Calvert scored 11 seconds apart to open Colorado’s five-goal third period in a rout of Winnipeg at Denver.

Carl Soderberg and Tyson Jost each had a goal and two assists for Colorado, Gabriel Landeskog added a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen and A.J. Greer also scored. Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves for the Avalanche, who have won consecutive games for the first time since winning six in a row in November.

Kyle Connor had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots for the Jets, who have lost six of their past eight (2-4-2).

Flames 4, Islanders 2

Austin Czarnik and Johnny Gaudreau scored third-period goals 29 seconds apart to break open a tie game, and host Calgary beat New York for its third consecutive win.

With the score tied 2-2, Czarnik netted the game-winning goal at 6:10 of the third. The fortuitous tally went off a defender and into the net to give Czarnik goals in three straight games. On a power play right after, Gaudreau wired a slap shot for his 30th of the season, which matches his career high.

Mike Smith made 17 saves for the Flames, who blew a 2-0 lead before recovering. Mikael Backlund and Travis Hamonic scored for Calgary in the first minute. Casey Cizikas and Anders Lee found the net for the Islanders.

