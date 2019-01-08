NHL roundup: Karlsson makes history in Sharks' win

Erik Karlsson had three assists to extend his point streak to 13 games and set a franchise record for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Jan 7, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Joonas Donskoi, Tomas Hertl and Joe Thornton scored for the Sharks, who have won five of six. Martin Jones made 22 saves and also assisted on Hertl’s goal, improving to 11-3-3 in his career against Los Angeles, his first NHL team.

Karlsson became the first NHL defenseman since Phil Housley of the Winnipeg Jets in 1992-93 to record at least one assist in 13 consecutive games. He broke the franchise’s record for longest point streak, which had been held by Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06).

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, and Jack Campbell made 26 saves.

Predators 4, Maple Leafs 0

Mattias Ekholm, P.K. Subban, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored a goal, Pekka Rinne earned his third shutout this season, and Nashville won at Toronto. Fiala, Ekholm and Sissons each added an assist.

Rinne stopped 18 shots in picking up his 54th career shutout as the Predators won their second game in a row and the fourth in five games after losing five straight.

Toronto has lost three of four games since winning five in a row. The Maple Leafs were shut out for the second time in their past four home games. They lost 4-0 to the New York Islanders on Dec. 29.

Blues 3, Flyers 0

St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington was terrific in his first career NHL start, stopping all 25 shots while sending host Philadelphia to its seventh consecutive loss.

Binnington was recently recalled from the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL. Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron each scored a goal for the Blues.

Ryan O’Reilly had two assists for St. Louis, which had dropped three of four heading into the game.

Flames 4, Blackhawks 3

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and Sean Monahan netted one goal and one assist to boost Calgary to a victory at Chicago.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 32 saves. Western Conference-leading Calgary is on 4-1-0 run entering a five-game homestand, and Gaudreau has collected 13 points in a five-game, goal-scoring streak.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. He has collected nine goals and 10 assists in his past 11 games.

Wild 1, Canadiens 0

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season while continuing a dominant career run against host Montreal.

Dubnyk improved to 9-1-1 with a 1.90 goals against average in 11 career games against the Canadiens, with two shutouts. Mikael Granlund scored the game’s only goal, breaking the deadlock at 6:58 of the third period.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price nearly matched Dubnyk, stopping 24 of 25 shots.

—Field Level Media