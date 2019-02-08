NHL roundup: Kings end Flyers' streak in shootout

Tyler Toffoli scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lift the visiting Los Angeles Kings past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday.

Feb 7, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg (7) defends a shot in front of Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The first career shootout goal for Toffoli gave the Kings their third win in a row. Austin Wagner and Adrian Kempe each scored in regulation for the Kings. Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots through regulation and overtime.

Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek tallied one goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped. Claude Giroux added two assists.

Flyers goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves in regulation and overtime combined.

Islanders 2, Devils 1 (SO)

Josh Bailey scored the lone shootout goal, and New York claimed a victory in Newark, N.J.

Thomas Greiss made 30 saves through overtime and denied all four Devils he faced in the shootout to record the win for the Islanders, who maintain their hold on the Metropolitan Division and are on a 7-1-2 run.

New Jersey’s Kevin Rooney and New York’s Mathew Barzal scored in the first period. Devils goalie Cory Schneider stopped 27 shots during his first game in more than a month after his recovery from an abdominal strain. However, he is now 0-15-4 since last recording a victory on Dec. 27, 2017.

Blues 1, Lightning 0 (OT)

Brayden Schenn scored 4:01 into overtime, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis skated to a victory at Tampa Bay.

Schenn sent the Blues to their fourth straight win after Binnington denied Victor Hedman on a two-on-one rush early in overtime. Schenn raced down the left wing on a partial breakaway and unleashed a wrist shot from the left circle that handcuffed Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vladimir Tarasenko picked up an assist to extend his points streak to six games (three goals, five assists). Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves for the Lightning, who have dropped two in a row for just the second time this season.

Blackhawks 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Jonathan Toews’ goal at 3:21 of overtime gave host Chicago a victory over Vancouver. The Blackhawks posted their sixth consecutive win, while the Canucks dropped their third straight and fourth in five games overall.

Alex DeBrincat led the Blackhawks with two goals, while Brandon Saad also scored and Dylan Strome had three assists. Josh Leivo paced the Canucks with a goal and two assists, while Alex Biega and Elias Pettersson also scored.

Chicago goaltender Collin Delia recorded 40 saves on 43 shots for his third straight win. Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 of 35 shots.

Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Mike Matheson scored with 45.6 seconds left in overtime as Florida defeated Pittsburgh in Sunrise, Fla.

Colton Sceviour and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Panthers. Sceviour’s goal was just his fourth of the season and his first since Dec. 6.

Pittsburgh got goals from Jared McCann — who was acquired from the Panthers last week — and Marcus Pettersson.

Predators 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime as Nashville overcame visiting Dallas. The Predators posted their fifth win in six games while snapping the Stars’ five-game winning streak.

Johansen’s goal came on assists from Arvidsson and Roman Josi on the first shift of the extra period.

Viktor Arvidsson and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville. Dallas got goals from Taylor Fedun and Miro Heiskanen.

Capitals 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on a breakaway goal with 48 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Washington a victory over visiting Colorado.

Colorado, which fell to 1-8 in games decided in overtime this season, lost the puck near its own goal line in the extra session. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin quickly pounced on it and pushed the puck forward to Kuznetsov, who beat goalie Semyon Varlamov — a former Capital — on a breakaway for the game-winning goal.

Kuznetsov finished with two goals and one assist. Ovechkin added two assists, Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington. Colorado’s goals came from Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Colin Wilson.

Hurricanes 6, Sabres 5 (OT)

Teuvo Teravainen scored 3:25 into overtime to lift Carolina to a win at Buffalo. The Hurricanes beat the Sabres for the eighth straight time.

Teravainen, who also had a goal and an assist in regulation, gathered the puck on a breakaway and deked goalie Linus Ullmark for the game-winner. Brock McGinn, Justin Faulk, Greg McKegg and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina.

Jeff Skinner scored twice, and Evan Rodrigues, Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella had goals for Buffalo.

Blue Jackets 4, Coyotes 2

Boone Jenner and Josh Anderson each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead Columbus to a victory in Glendale, Ariz.

David Savard and Lukas Sedlak also scored goals for the Blue Jackets, who moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jordan Oesterle had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland also scored a goal for Arizona, which lost its fifth straight game. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.

Oilers 4, Wild 1

Cam Talbot made 35 saves as Edmonton snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory at Saint Paul, Minn.

Darnell Nurse, Ty Rattie, Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers, whose skid matched their season worst. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek, recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, scored the lone goal for the Wild, who dropped to 0-2-2 since the All-Star break.

Canadiens 5, Jets 2

Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault each tallied four points as Montreal topped visiting Winnipeg for its third win in a row.

Drouin had two goals with two assists and Danault one goal with three helpers for the Canadiens, who recorded a season-high 53 shots on net. Shea Weber and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 32 saves to extend his winning streak to seven games.

Connor Hellebuyck made a career-high 48 saves for the Jets, who got goals from Mark Scheifele and Brendan Lemieux.

Golden Knights 4, Red Wings 3

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and visiting Vegas ended Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

William Karlsson contributed a goal and an assist for Vegas while Brayden McNabb had the other goal for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves in the team’s second straight victory.

Gustav Nyquist, Michael Rasmussen and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit while Dylan Larkin added two assists. Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots.

Senators 4, Ducks 0

Anders Nilsson made 45 saves for his fifth career shutout, and Ottawa ended a five-game losing streak with a win over visiting Anaheim.

Matt Duchene scored two goals, Mark Stone had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Cody Ceci each had two assists for the Senators, who ended an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win in Anaheim on Jan. 9.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made 22 saves through two periods before he was replaced for the fourth straight game by Chad Johnson (nine saves). Unlike his previous three starts, Gibson departed due to injury after he was bowled over by teammate Jaycob Megna on Ottawa’s second goal at 18:08 of the second period.

Sharks 5, Flames 2

Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane both scored twice in three-point games as San Jose rode a three-goal, first-period outburst to a victory at Calgary.

Martin Jones made 36 saves for the Sharks, who have won four consecutive games and 11 of 14 to pull within two points of the Flames for top spot in the Pacific Division.

Brent Burns scored a fluke goal for San Jose. TJ Brodie and Mark Jankowski lit the lamp for the Flames.

—Field Level Media