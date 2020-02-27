NHL roundup: Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout past Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Feb 26, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a third period save against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It was the 61st career shutout for Fleury, moving him into a tie for 17th place on the NHL’s all-time list with Hall of Famer Walter “Turk” Broda. The five shutouts also moved him into a tie with Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the league lead.

Nick Cousins, making his Golden Knights debut after being acquired in a Monday trade with the Montreal Canadiens, scored a goal, as did Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore. Vegas extended its season-high winning streak to seven games, tying for the second-longest mark in team history.

Alec Martinez added two assists for the Golden Knights. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 33 shots for Edmonton, which went 1-2-0 on a three-game road trip.

Kings 2, Penguins 1

Pittsburgh took too long to solve rookie goalie Cal Petersen and lost in Los Angeles for its season-high fourth straight defeat.

Petersen made 35 saves in his fifth start of the season and 15th of his NHL career. Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Kings, who are 4-2-1 in their past seven games following a 2-12-1 stretch.

Bryan Rust scored, and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins, who remain four points behind the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Avalanche 3, Sabres 2

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, including the go-ahead score midway through the third period, and Colorado beat Buffalo in Denver.

Martin Kaut got his first NHL goal, Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Pavel Francouz made 31 saves to help the Avalanche win their fourth game in a row.

Zemgus Girgensons and Curtis Lazar had goals, and Carter Hutton stopped 31 shots for the Sabres, whose modest two-game winning streak ended.

—Field Level Media