NHL roundup: Knights snap franchise-record skid

Alex Tuch scored in the third round of the shootout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit to snap a franchise-record four-game regular-season losing streak with a 3-2 shootout victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores the game winning goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during a shootout at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tuch circled in from the right side and then deked Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and beat him with a forehand shot just inside the right post for the game-winner.

Cody Eakin and Valentin Zykov each scored goals for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves and also stopped a Brayden Point shootout attempt to pick up his league-leading 28th victory.

Point and Mathieu Joseph scored goals and Steven Stamkos had two assists for Tampa Bay, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Vasilevskiy finished with 35 saves, including a highlight-reel, no-stick diving block of a Max Pacioretty shot late in the third period to get the game into overtime.

Bruins 3, Islanders 1

Patrice Bergeron, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, scored the first and last goals for the Boston, which fended off visiting New York.

Peter Cehlarik scored the game-winning goal early in the third period for the Bruins, who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. Goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders, who had their eight-game points streak snapped. Goalie Robin Lehner recorded 24 saves.

Blackhawks 6, Oilers 2

Patrick Kane and Dominik Kahun each had a goal and an assist, and Chicago scored five goals in the third period to rally for a win at Edmonton.

Erik Gustafsson, John Hayden, Dylan Strome and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Chicago has won five games in a row, which is its best streak of the season.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a losing effort for Edmonton, which is winless in its past six. Connor McDavid collected a pair of assists for the Oilers.

Blue Jackets 6, Avalanche 3

Pierre Luc-Dubois had two goals, Josh Anderson and Alexander Wennberg scored 1:42 apart midway through the third period and Columbus downed Colorado at Denver.

Wennberg also had an assist, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Nikita Zadorov, Samuel Girard and Erik Johnson had goals, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots for Colorado, which has lost four in a row.

Sabers 5, Wild 4 (SO)

Sam Reinhart scored the only shootout goal, carrying Buffalo over visiting Minnesota.

Sabers goalie Linus Ullmark stopped Victor Rask and Jason Zucker in the shootout before Reinhart’s shot went off the blocker of Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk and trickled in to open the third round.

Reinhart also had a regulation goal and an assist. Ullmark had 41 saves in the win, and Dubnyk stopped 35 shots.

Hurricanes 4, Penguins 0

Goaltender Curtis McElhinney stopped all 23 shots he faced to backstop visiting Carolina in a shutout of Pittsburgh.

It was McElhinney’s ninth career shutout, first of the season and first in his career against Pittsburgh.

Jordan Martinook, Brett Pesce, Micheal Ferland and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes.

Capitals 3, Canucks 2

T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana each scored a goal as Washington edged visiting Vancouver.

Washington, trying to rebound from a seven-game losing streak, has now won two of its past three games. The Canucks lost for the second consecutive night, receiving goals from Markus Granlund and Elias Pettersson.

There were a few emotional moments early when the Capitals played a video tribute to faceoff specialist Jay Beagle, now with Vancouver, who helped Washington win the Stanley Cup last spring. Beagle played 10 years with the Capitals.

Canadiens 4, Ducks 1

Brendan Gallagher had two goals and an assist, and host Montreal cruised past struggling Anaheim.

Jonathan Drouin matched his career high with three assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault also scored goals and Carey Price made 24 saves for the Canadiens, who improved to 7-1-1 since Jan. 12.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who have been outscored 27-6 in their five-game losing streak. Chad Johnson made 28 saves for Anaheim.

Predators 5, Coyotes 2

Roman Josi collected a goal and two assists as host Nashville skated to victory over Arizona.

Ryan Ellis and Calle Jarnkrok each scored and set up a goal, and Filip Forsberg ended Nashville’s pronounced power-play drought to highlight his team’s three-goal second period. The Predators entered the game mired in an 0-for-31 skid on the power play.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored his fifth goal in six contests, and Derek Stepan also tallied for the Coyotes, who have dropped four in a row to conclude their six-game road trip with a 2-3-1 mark. Calvin Pickard turned aside 42 shots in the loss.

Sharks 3, Jets 2 (OT)

Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal while short-handed as San Jose twice erased deficits en route to an overtime victory at Winnipeg.

While the Sharks were down a man for the second time during the overtime period, Pavelski took a feed from Brent Burns during a two-on-one rush and buried his 29th goal of the season at 2:49 of the extra frame. The Sharks, who have won three straight, got 25 saves from goalie Martin Jones in a back-and-forth game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, 15 of them in the third period, for the Jets, who couldn’t find a win on a night their head coach, Paul Maurice, was behind the bench for his 1,500th game.

Kings 5, Devils 1

Tyler Toffoli scored a pair of goals 35 seconds apart as visiting Los Angeles opened the third period with a flurry of scoring to down New Jersey.

Ilya Kovalchuk, who was booed heavily, also scored a third-period goal in his return to New Jersey. Kovalchuk played four seasons with the Devils before “retiring” from the NHL following the 2012-13 season in order to play again in his native Russia. Kovalchuk returned to the NHL this season.

The Kings scored three goals in the first 1:52 of the third period, with both of Toffoli’s goals coming in the opening 1:07. Dion Phaneuf also got into the mix, with his first goal of the season less than two minutes after the second intermission.

Blues 3, Panthers 2

St. Louis rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim victory over Florida at Sunrise, Fla.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Vince Dunn scored the go-ahead goal with 3:53 left in the third period, clanging his shot in off the left post. Colton Parayko and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues, and backup goalie Jordan Binnington made 22 saves to earn his third straight win.

Rookie Henrik Borgstrom and captain Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, both on the power play. Backup goalie James Reimer took the loss, making 31 saves.

—Field Level Media