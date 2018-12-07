NHL roundup: Larkin, Wings top Leafs in OT

Dylan Larkin scored on a breakaway at 2:48 of overtime, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday night.

Dec 6, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) skates around Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) and forward Auston Matthews (34) at Scotiabank Arena. Detroit defeated Toronto in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

It was the 11th goal of the season for Larkin, who nearly ended the game with 8.3 seconds left in the third period only to have his shot bounce off both goal posts. Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, and Mike Green scored a goal and added an assist for Detroit. Jonathan Ericsson and Luke Glendening also scored.

The Maple Leafs, who overcame a 4-1 deficit with three third-period goals, had their five-game winning streak end. Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Jake Gardiner added two assists.

Former Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots for Detroit. Toronto goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 27 shots.

Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 10 seconds into overtime, to lift Columbus past host Philadelphia.

Brandon Dubinsky had a goal and an assist, and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Artemi Panarin contributed two assists. Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

Travis Sanheim scored two goals while Claude Giroux added a goal and an assist for the Flyers. Travis Konecny had two assists, but the Flyers fell to 5-7-2 at home, the only team in the Eastern Conference to have a losing record on home ice. Philadelphia goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves.

Avalanche 5, Panthers 2

Carl Soderberg scored two goals, and J.T. Compher recorded the go-ahead goal with 13:39 left in the third period as Colorado defeated Florida at Sunrise, Fla.

Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog scored Colorado’s other goals. Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Landeskog — one of the top lines in the league — combined for four points. Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer earned the win, making 33 saves.

Colton Sceviour and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida. Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, in just his second game back from his second lower-body injury of the season, made 32 saves.

Penguins 6, Islanders 2

Kris Letang and Phil Kessel each scored twice as Pittsburgh trounced visiting New York.

Kessel also had two assists, Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, Riley Sheahan scored, and Jake Guentzel had three assists for Pittsburgh, which won its second straight and fourth in six games. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Penguins.

Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored for New York, which lost its second in a row and is 1-3-1 in its past five. Thomas Greiss allowed five goals on 21 shots through two periods before yielding to Christopher Gibson, who stopped six of seven Pittsburgh shots.

Lightning 3, Bruins 2

Mathieu Joseph and Anthony Cirelli scored goals just over a minute apart in the third period as streaking Tampa Bay edged visiting Boston.

Brayden Point scored his team-best 21st goal for the Lightning, who earned their eighth victory in their last nine contests. Louis Domingue made 33 saves.

David Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist for the Bruins, who lost their third straight. David Krejci scored with 1:45 remaining and the extra attacker on — his first goal in 19 games. Tuukka Rask recorded 27 saves.

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Paul Byron scored two goals to lead Montreal to a victory at Ottawa.

Jeff Petry also had a two-point night with a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, while Andrew Shaw scored the 100th goal of his NHL career. Brendan Gallagher also found the net for Montreal.

Mark Stone and Colin White each recorded a goal and an assist for the Senators, who were undermanned for much of the game due to a pair of key injuries. Matt Duchene didn’t return after sustaining a lower-body injury midway through the second period, and Bobby Ryan was sidelined by an upper-body injury just four minutes into the first period.

—Field Level Media