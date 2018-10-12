NHL roundup: Leafs' Matthews scores 8th, 9th goals

Auston Matthews scored two goals to increase his league-leading total to nine, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs topped the winless Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Thursday.

Oct 9, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) scores a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist and John Tavares supplied four assists for Toronto. Morgan Rielly added a goal and an assist, Nazem Kadri had two assists, Ron Hainsey chipped in an empty-net goal, and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Defenseman Nick Jensen scored two goals and Dylan Larkin had the other for the Red Wings. Jimmy Howard turned aside 30 shots.

Blues 5, Flames 3

David Perron’s hat trick powered St. Louis past visiting Calgary for the Blues’ first victory of the season.

After James Neal’s first goal in a Flames uniform put Calgary ahead 7:32 into the first period, Alexander Steen tied it for the Blues just 12 seconds later.

That was the first of five consecutive goals for the Blues, whose offensive burst came after they allowed five goals in each of their first two games, both losses. Joel Edmundson also scored for St. Louis, which got 31 saves from Jake Allen.

Penguins 4, Golden Knights 2

Phil Kessel had a natural hat trick, his first three goals of the season, to lead Pittsburgh past visiting Vegas.

Kessel scored once in the first period and twice in the second to lift Pittsburgh from a 1-0 deficit to a 3-1 lead. It was his sixth hat trick, his first with the Penguins and his first since Feb. 1, 2014.

Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin had three assists — on Kessel’s goals. Tomas Nosek and Reilly Smith scored and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists for Vegas, which lost for the fourth time in the first eight days of the season.

Devils 6, Capitals 0

Kyle Palmieri produced his second two-goal game in as many tries this season, and Keith Kinkaid posted his fifth career shutout as New Jersey cruised past Washington in Newark, N.J.

Marcus Johansson, Blake Coleman, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils. Kinkaid’s shutout was his first since he blanked the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-0 win on March 17.

Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Capitals, who took their first regulation loss of the season.

Oct 7, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his hat trick goal with center Mitchell Marner (16) during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks 4, Lightning 1

Brock Boeser’s tiebreaking goal at 12:17 of the third period led Vancouver to a victory at Tampa Bay.

Boeser gave the Canucks an 2-1 lead with an unassisted marker on a slap shot off a Tampa Bay giveaway. It was the first goal of 2018-19 for Boeser, who led the Canucks in scoring as a rookie last season but had struggled in his first three games this season.

Rookie Elias Pettersson, with his team-leading fourth goal of the season, Jake Virtanen and Markus Granlund also tallied for the Canucks. Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay.

Kings 3, Canadiens 0

Jack Campbell made 40 saves, and Adrian Kempe and Michael Amadio scored first-period goals as Los Angeles spoiled Montreal’s home opener.

Jeff Carter added a goal and two assists, putting the game away with a third-period score as the Kings improved to 1-1-0 on their early-season, four-game trip through Canada. It was the second consecutive season the Kings shut out the Canadiens in Montreal.

Campbell recorded his first career shutout in his eighth career start, taking over in net for the third consecutive game after veteran goalie Jonathan Quick sustained a lower-body injury in practice Saturday.

Rangers 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Brady Skjei scored 37 seconds into overtime as New York rallied late in regulation and earned a victory over visiting San Jose.

The Rangers were 2:39 away from falling to 0-4 for the first time since 1998-99, but defenseman Brendan Smith tied the game, assuring the Rangers of at least a point.

Skjei ensured New York would get two points when he slipped a 13-foot wrist shot from near the left circle over Aaron Dell’s shoulder, giving new coach David Quinn his first NHL win. It was Skjei’s second career game-winning goal and first overtime goal.

Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 4

Cam Atkinson scored with 2:46 left in the third period as Columbus earned a win in Sunrise, Fla.

Artemi Panarin scored once and provided three assists for the Blue Jackets, who survived a coach’s challenge for goalie interference on the Atkinson goal.

The Panthers, playing their home opener, got one goal and two assists from Evgenii Dadonov plus a goal and an assist from Aleksander Barkov.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Avalanche 6, Sabres 1

Colorado scored on its first two power plays during a three-goal first period en route to a win at Buffalo.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and Tyson Jost, Colin Wilson and Carl Soderberg had goals in a 5:35 span of the first frame to give the Avalanche their first road win of the season. Alex Kerfoot also scored, Mikko Rantanen had three assists, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots for Colorado.

Nathan Beaulieu scored and Carter Hutton had 24 saves for the Sabres, who wound up with two wins on their four-game, season-opening homestand that ended Thursday.

Bruins 4, Oilers 1

David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored to continue their recent hot streaks as host Boston defeated Edmonton.

Bergeron’s goal was his fifth of the season, Pastrnak’s his fourth and Marchand’s his first after he compiled seven assists in the previous two games. Bergeron also had an assist, as their line has combined to score 22 points in the past three games, all Bruins wins.

Joakim Nordstrom also scored, and Matt Grzelcyk added two assists for Boston, which beat Edmonton for the second straight time after six consecutive losses in the series. Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers.

Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist, including the game-winning goal with 1:35 to play in overtime, to lift Minnesota past Chicago in Saint Paul, Minn.

Ryan Suter and Eric Staal each finished with a goal and two assists for the Wild. Minnesota evened the score at 3 on a short-handed goal with only 23 seconds left in the third period. Zach Parise’s initial shot attempt was denied, but Suter knocked in the rebound to force overtime.

Alex DeBrincat led Chicago with two goals and an assist. Dominik Kahun notched his first career NHL goal for the Blackhawks, while Jonathan Toews had two assists.

Predators 3, Jets 0

Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Ryan Hartman scored their first goals of the season, and Pekka Rinne posted his 52nd career shutout as host Nashville beat Winnipeg.

Hartman scored on a breakaway early in the second period, and Rinne nursed the lead until Johansen and Josi scored about seven minutes apart in the third.

Rinne made 29 saves, four on a Winnipeg power play midway through the third period and another on a breakaway by Blake Wheeler with three minutes remaining to preserve the shutout.

—Field Level Media