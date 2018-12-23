NHL roundup: Leafs rattle Rangers

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting New York Rangers 5-3 Saturday night.

Dec 22, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) greets goalie Frederik Andersen (31) after defeating the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena.

Patrick Marleau, Morgan Rielly and Andreas Johnsson also scored for the Maple Leafs, who scored four times in the third period en route to their third win in a row. John Tavares and Johnsson each added two assists.

Kevin Hayes and Neal Pionk each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, and Chris Kreider added a goal.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots for New York.

Jets 1, Canucks 0

Mark Scheifele’s goal with 1:32 left in the third period gave visiting Winnipeg the victory over Vancouver as goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 40 saves for the first shutout of his career.

He has won eight of the nine games that he has started this season. The Jets swept their three-game season series with the Canucks and have now won 11 of their past 13 games overall.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom posted 23 saves on 24 shots. He suffered his first loss in seven games.

Stars 2, Wild 1 (OT)

Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds remaining in overtime and Ben Bishop turned away 30 shots as visiting Dallas won a thriller over Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn.

Radulov’s shot, off a pass from John Klingberg and an assist from Mattias Janmark, found a hole under the glove of Minnesota goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk on the short side near the post to allow the Stars just their second win in their past seven games.

Jamie Benn broke open a scoreless tie just 1:58 into the third period when he camped in the crease and poked home a Radulov pass from behind the net past Dubnyk.

Lightning 6, Oilers 3

Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson each scored twice as Tampa Bay extended its points streak with a win against host Edmonton.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and four assists and J.T. Miller also scored for the Lightning, who are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games, the longest points streak in the NHL this season.

Tampa Bay wrapped up its four-game Western Canada trip by going 3-0-1. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

Sabers 3, Ducks 0

Linus Ullmark made 40 saves for his second NHL shutout and host Buffalo shut out Anaheim as Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner and Conor Sheary scored for the Sabres.

Buffalo ended a two-game losing streak and swept the season series against the Ducks for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Jack Eichel had two assists to give him 18 multi-point games this season, moving into a tie for the league lead with Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Kings 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals in his return from an ankle injury, including the game-winner 2:29 into overtime, as visiting Los Angeles pulled off a second consecutive surprise victory by topping San Jose.

Alex Iafallo also scored a goal for the Kings, who defeated a Sharks team that entered as the fifth best in the Western Conference. The victory came four days after a strong 4-1 victory over the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets.

The Kings entered last in the conference and their minus-28 goal differential was second worst.

Canadiens 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Paul Byron scored at the 1:59 mark of overtime for his second consecutive game-winning goal and Phillip Danault scored his first career hat trick to lead Montreal over Vegas in Las Vegas.

Byron took a pass from Max Domi while cutting in front of the net and beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a backhand shot through his pads to give Montreal its first overtime win in six tries this season.

Domi, Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar each had two assists for the Canadiens while Carey Price finished with 23 saves. Fleury finished with a season-high 43 saves.

Coyotes 6, Avalanche 4

Brad Richardson scored two third-period goals, including the game-winner with 3:39 remaining, as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Colorado in Glendale, Ariz.

Richard Panik and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist and Conor Garland and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona. Adin Hill finished with 24 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot scored two goals, and Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado, which rallied from a 4-1 third-period deficit to tie it. J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto each finished with two assists.

Penguins 3, Hurricanes 0

Jake Guentzel scored twice and goalie Matt Murray supplied a shutout as visiting Pittsburgh socked struggling Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh, while Sidney Crosby assisted on all three goals and Bryan Rust provided two assists.

The Penguins have secured team points in nine of their last 11 games. Murray stopped 39 shots, including 20 in the third period.

Capitals 4, Senators 0

Brett Connolly finished with a goal and an assist, and goalie Pheonix Copley made 35 saves as visiting Washington defeated Ottawa on Copley’s first career shutout.

It was Washington’s second win in two nights. The Capitals edged Buffalo 2-1 on Friday in a home game and now have won seven of their last eight games while remaining atop the Metropolitan Division.

For Copley, it was another strong performance. The rookie goalie improved to 8-2-1 on the season and has looked better each time he plays.

Bruins 5, Predators 2

Boston scored four times in a decisive third period and Patrice Bergeron made a spectacular return after a 16-game absence in a victory over visiting Nashville as Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Sean Kuraly all scored in the final period.

Marchand had the go-ahead goal when he finished a clever tic-tac-toe passing play from Bergeron and Pastrnak that gave Boston a 3-2 lead and its second power-play tally of the period.

Bergeron enjoyed a four-point performance with two goals and two assists, Marchand and Pastrnak each had a goal and two assists, and Kuraly posted an empty-net goal. Charlie McAvoy had two assists.

Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3

The line of Pierre-Luc Dubois, Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin combined for eight points to lead visiting Columbus over Philadelphia with a big second period.

After Phil Varone scored 7:40 into the second period to give Philadelphia the lead, the Blue Jackets responded with three goals before the period was out. Two of those came from Atkinson, who now has a team-leading 22 goals this season.

Panarin recorded a goal and two assists, with his score wrapping up the Blue Jackets’ second-period flurry at 19:24. Dubois won a faceoff in Philadelphia’s end and immediately passed to Panarin, who snapped a quick shot past Carter Hart.

Panthers 2, Red Wings 1

Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and Florida scored two first-period goals and held on over host Detroit after Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal and Evgenii Dadonov tallied his 17th goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek scored an unassisted goal for the Wings, while Jimmy Howard made 21 saves. The Panthers have won three of their last four games following a four-game slide. The Wings have lost five of their last six.

Detroit ranks last on the penalty kill at home, and that issue cropped up again in the early going. With rookie Dennis Cholowski in the box for holding, Hoffman scored his 16th goal of the season.

Blues 3, Flames 1

St. Louis winger David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen was stellar in net, and St. Louis cruised to a win over host Calgary.

Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for the Blues, who have won four of their last six games and avenged a 7-2 drubbing by Calgary in St. Louis last Sunday.

Allen, who made his ninth straight start for St. Louis, posted 28 saves and frustrated Calgary’s high-octane offense led by Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk for almost the entire 60 minutes.

—Field Level Media