NHL roundup: Leafs top Kings for 5th straight win

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals to help the Toronto Maple Leafs extend their winning streak to five games Monday night with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Oct 15, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen (24) dumps the puckinto the Los Angeles Kings zone at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Marleau and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost once in seven games. Jake Gardiner and Auston Matthews each added two assists.

Matthews saw his streak of scoring at least one goal in every game end Monday. He has 10 for the season. Ilya Kovalchuk scored for the Kings, who went 1-3-0 on a four-game road trip that ended in Toronto.

Garret Sparks started in goal for the Maple Leafs with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen listed as day-to-day with a knee injury. Sparks made 33 saves.

Senators 4, Stars 1

Oct 15, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) passes the puck to forward Kasperi Kapanen (not pictured) for his second goal of the game as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) lies on the ice at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Tkachuk and Mikkel Boedker scored crucial third-period goals, and goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 37 of 38 shots as host Ottawa defeated Dallas.

Tkachuk snapped a 1-1 tie at 1:27 of the final period, and Boedker doubled the lead nine minutes later. Ottawa also got a second-period goal from Maxime Lajoie and a late empty-net goal from Zack Smith.

John Klingberg got Dallas’ lone goal in the first period. Klingberg, who has four goals and two assists in five games, tied a Stars record for longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman.

Predators 4, Wild 2

Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal midway through the second period, and Nashville held on to beat visiting Minnesota.

Craig Smith, Mattias Ekholm and Miikka Salomaki also scored for Nashville, while Ryan Johansen and P.K. Subban had two assists apiece. The Predators have won three games in a row and five of six to open the season.

Mikko Koivu notched a goal and an assist in a losing effort for the Wild. Matt Dumba also scored for Minnesota, which remains in search of its first win in regulation time.

Canadiens 7, Red Wings 3

Jonathan Drouin scored his first two goals of the season, and Tomas Plekanec added a goal during the 1,000th game of his career as host Montreal manhandled winless Detroit.

Ex-Wing Tomas Tatar supplied a goal and two assists, while Brendan Gallagher, Charles Hudon and Paul Byron also chipped in goals for the Canadiens. Antti Niemi stopped 25 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou collected his first two goals of the season for Detroit, and Thomas Vanek also scored. Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier combined for 28 saves. Howard was removed early in the second period after surrendering five goals on 20 shots.

—Field Level Media