NHL roundup: Lightning beat Flyers for 10th straight win

Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and an assist as the Tampa bay Lightning beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Saturday to push the NHL’s longest active winning streak to 10 straight.

Feb 15, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) scores an empty net goal during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Point scored a third-period goal to stretch his point streak to 10 games (three goals, 11 assists). It was the 11th straight home win for the Lightning breaking the team record of 10 wins set in the 2014-15 campaign, and improved them to 22-2-1 in their last 25 contests.

Kucherov returned for the Lightning after missing a game with a lower-body injury. Steven Stamkos, who missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, recorded two assists.

Ivan Provorov, James van Riemsdyk and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart made 19 saves as Philadelphia lost its seventh straight (0-4-3) against Tampa, dating back to January 2018.

Kings 3, Avalanche 1

Tyler Toffoli had a hat trick, including two goals in the final 55 seconds, and Los Angeles beat Colorado in the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Saturday was the second NHL outdoor game played at a U.S. Service Academy and the 30th outdoor game in NHL history. The temperature at puck drop was 32.5 degrees, and it fell throughout the game, but the crowd of 43,574 stuck around to the end.

Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo had two assists each, and Jonathan Quick had 32 saves for Los Angeles, which won consecutive games for the first time in two months. Samuel Girard scored for the Avalanche, who have lost two in a row.

Stars 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Tyler Seguin capped a two-goal performance by scoring 2:52 into overtime as visiting Dallas overcame a three-goal deficit to edge Montreal.

Seguin, who ended a career-long 17-game goal drought in Dallas’ win at Toronto on Thursday, scored on the power play late in the second period to trim Montreal’s lead to 3-2. Blake Comeau tied the game midway into the third period, and Ben Bishop finished with 29 saves for the Stars, who have won four in a row and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins each scored for the Canadiens, who have dropped four in a row (0-3-1).

Sharks 2, Wild 0

Dylan Gambrell scored a fluke goal early in the third period to break a scoreless tie as San Jose spoiled the NHL head-coaching debut of Minnesota’s Dean Evason.

Melker Karlsson added an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining as the Sharks won for the fourth time in their past five games. Goaltender Martin Jones made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Evason was named Minnesota’s interim coach Friday after Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild dropped to 7-4-1 in their past 12 games.

Predators 4, Blues 3

Mikael Granlund scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to lead visiting Nashville past St. Louis.

Kyle Turris had a goal and two assists for the Predators, who won for the sixth time in nine games. Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Duchene also scored, and Juuse Saros — starting in goal for the fifth time in six games — made 23 saves.

Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who are 2-6-3 in their last 11 games. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 23 of 27 shots.

Bruins 4, Red Wings 1

Patrice Bergeron scored short-handed during a three-goal barrage in the second period as Boston finally overcame visiting Detroit.

Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak also scored, and Brad Marchand had two assists as the Bruins won for the eighth time in their last nine games. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots and improved to 14-0-6 at home.

Boston entered Saturday leading the NHL with 82 points, but cellar-dwelling Detroit (32 points) had been responsible for two of the Bruins’ 11 regulation losses. The Red Wings had won five straight in the series.

Oilers 4, Panthers 1

Leon Draisaitl, who leads the NHL with 92 points, scored his 33rd goal to lead Edmonton over host Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Edmonton also got goals from Adam Larsson, Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto and 33 saves from Mikko Koskinen. It was the first goal by Larsson since Feb. 19, 2019 — a span of 58 games. The goals by Nurse and Yamamoto were empty-netters.

The Panthers went 0-for-3 on the power play and are 2-6-1 since a six-game win streak was interrupted by the All-Star break. The Panthers are averaging just 2.0 goals per game during the slump.

Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist as visiting Toronto defeated Ottawa.

Jake Muzzin, William Nylander and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost four of their previous six games. Jack Campbell made 25 saves for the Leafs.

Cody Goloubef and former Maple Leaf Connor Brown scored for the Senators, who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2).

—Field Level Media