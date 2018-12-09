NHL roundup: Lightning erupt for seven goals

Steven Stamkos scored twice in a span of a little more than 10 minutes in the first period Saturday night to initiate an outburst by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who rolled to a 7-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Dec 8, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates and scores a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The win was the sixth straight and the ninth in the last 10 games (9-1-0) for the Lightning, who have the most points in the NHL with 47. It was the fourth time this season Tampa Bay has scored at least seven goals and the second time it won a game by six goals (8-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 13).

The winning streak is the longest for the Lightning since they won seven in a row from Dec. 2-16, 2017.

The two-goal game was the second of the season for Stamkos. Ondrej Palat also scored twice — once apiece in the second and third — for the Lightning, his first two-goal game since Oct. 6, 2017. Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal apiece for Tampa Bay.

Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 0

Alex Ovechkin and Travis Boyd each had a goal and an assist, and goalie Braden Holtby made 28 saves as visiting Washington defeated Columbus.

The contest turned out to be an early battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division as Washington, which now has won two straight, holds a three-point lead over Columbus for the top spot.

Brett Connolly and Dmitrij Jaskin also scored a goal apiece in the victory. Holtby played after sitting out the last game, a win over Arizona, and posted the shutout.

Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (SO)

Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Shattenkirk and Kevin Hayes scored in the shootout to lead New York past host Florida.

Zibanejad, Matt Beleskey, Vladislav Namestnikov and Fredrik Claesson scored for New York in regulation.

Keith Yandle, a former Rangers defenseman, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov tallied for Florida in regulation.

Flames 5, Predators 2

Oliver Kylington scored his first NHL goal, and Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan also netted one goal and one assist as host Calgary beat Nashville.

Goalie Mike Smith made 25 saves for his sixth consecutive victory as the Flames — who are riding a five-game winning streak — vaulted into the top spot in the Western Conference.

Juuse Saros made 20 saves for the Predators, who have lost two straight and are 2-4-0 in their last six.

Kings 5, Golden Knights 1

Defenseman Derek Forbort had a goal and an assist as host Los Angeles defeated Vegas.

Nikita Scherbak, Matt Luff, Jeff Carter and Nate Thompson also scored for the Kings, who won for just the second time in their past six games. Michael Amadio and Jake Muzzin each had two assists, and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Oscar Lindberg scored for Vegas, which had won seven of its previous eight games. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, making his ninth straight start, stopped 20 of 25 shots. The Golden Knights were 0-for-3 on the power play against the league’s worst penalty-killing team.

Islanders 3, Red Wings 2

Matt Martin scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and New York held on to edge host Detroit.

Casey Cizikas and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who erased an early 2-0 deficit. Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots.

Niklas Kronwall scored his first goal in 32 games for Detroit. Justin Abdelkader scored the other goal for the Red Wings, while Jonathan Bernier made 16 saves.

Flyers 6, Sabres 2

Claude Giroux scored a short-handed goal early in the third period to break a tie and spark a four-goal flurry as Philadelphia defeated host Buffalo.

James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Provorov, Wayne Simmonds, Dale Weise and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who were opening a five-game trip. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves as Philadelphia won for just the third time in its past 10 games.

Jack Eichel scored both goals for Buffalo, which hasn’t won in five games after a 10-game winning streak. Goalie Linus Ullmark, playing for the injured Carter Hutton, stopped 35 of 41 shots. Hutton was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury apparently suffered Monday in a 2-1 loss at Nashville.

Bruins 6, Maple Leafs 3

Torey Krug had a goal and two assists, Brad Marchand added three assists and Boston defeated visiting Toronto.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, David Backes, Danton Heinen, David Krejci and Ryan Donato also scored for the Bruins, who ended a three-game losing streak. David Pastrnak had two assists.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 stops in the Boston goal. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen allowed six goals on 28 shots before being replaced in the third period by Garret Sparks, who made four saves.

Senators 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

Ryan Dzingel’s power-play goal in overtime lifted Ottawa past visiting Pittsburgh.

After Pittsburgh was tagged for having too many men on the ice, Mark Stone found Dzingel on a back-door pass. Dzingel scored on a severe-angle shot along the extended goal line 1:20 into overtime.

Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jean-Sebastien Dea scored for the Penguins, who had won two in a row.

Sharks 5, Coyotes 3

Lukas Radil scored his first career goal with 5:47 remaining in the third period, and Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal in the final minute as San Jose squandered a three-goal lead before recovering to beat host Arizona.

Joe Pavelski scored his 19th goal of the season, and Logan Couture and Evander Kane also scored for the Sharks, who took a 3-0 lead on Kane’s goal early in the second period before the Coyotes rallied. The Sharks had lost five of seven.

Nick Schmaltz, Brad Richardson and Richard Panik scored for the Coyotes, who have lost two straight at home after a four-game winning streak.

—Field Level Media