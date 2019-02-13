NHL roundup: Lightning hammer sliding Flames

Nikita Kucherov, the NHL’s top point-producer, collected one goal and three assists to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Feb 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is Calgary Flames by center J.T. Miller (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) as he scores a goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Point collected one goal and two assists, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for the NHL-leading Lightning, who have won three straight games and are riding a 5-0-2 run. Kucherov ran his point total to 84.

Sean Monahan scored twice and Mark Giordano had a goal for Calgary. Elias Lindholm was credited with three assists while Johnny Gaudreau collected two helpers.

David Rittich stopped 21 shots for the Flames, who have lost three straight games and four of five outings (1-3-1) to drop out of the top spot in the Western Conference.

Bruins 6, Blackhawks 3

Brad Marchand had a goal and three assists, David Krejci added two goals and an assist, and Boston ripped visiting Chicago, which had its seven-game win streak snapped.

Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen each added a goal and two assists for the Bruins, Peter Cehlarik had a goal, and Patrice Bergeron contributed two assists. Boston increased its point streak to eight games (5-0-3) and completed a regular-season sweep of the Blackhawks.

Alex DeBrincat, Duncan Keith and Erik Gustafsson scored for Chicago, but goaltender Collin Delia gave up six goals on 37 shots. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 23 saves.

Flyers 5, Wild 4

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a power play with 4:29 left in the third period, and Philadelphia rallied for a victory in Saint Paul, Minn.

Van Riemsdyk, who had a hat trick during a 7-4 win over Minnesota last month, helped the Flyers bounce back after their 9-0-1 run ended with a 4-1 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Desperate to move into playoff position in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia trailed 3-1 after one period but evened the score heading to the second intermission. Jared Spurgeon (goal, two assists) gave the Wild a 4-3 lead early in the final period before Claude Giroux tied the game and van Riemsdyk won it.

Coyotes 5, Golden Knights 2

Nick Cousins and Richard Panik each had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 41 saves to lead Arizona to a win in Las Vegas.

Alex Galchenyuk, Josh Archibald and Jordan Oesterle also scored goals for Arizona, which moved within four points of the Wild for the second Western Conference wild-card spot with its second straight win. Derek Stepan added a pair of assists.

Nate Schmidt and Brandon Pirri scored for Vegas, which tied its franchise record with its fourth straight home loss. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves for the Golden Knights, who have won just four times in their past 12 games.

Blue Jackets 3, Capitals 0

Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin each scored once as Columbus defeated visiting Washington.

The Blue Jackets won with their defense against the Capitals, who looked tired at times, playing their second game in two nights while starting a six-game road trip.

Columbus held a 32-20 edge in shots, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made all 20 stops. The Blue Jackets allowed only four shots in the first period and three more in the second, holding a 24-7 edge in shots through two before the Capitals got some more pressure in a the third period.

Stars 3, Panthers 0

Florida had been the only team in the NHL not to be shut out this season, but Dallas and backup goalie Anton Khudobin put an end to that in Sunrise, Fla.

Tyler Seguin scored twice — including an empty-netter — and Esa Lindell added one for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Seguin, who also had an assist, leads Dallas with 24 goals and 54 points.

Khudobin made 30 saves to earn his second shutout of the season. He got help from a Dallas defense that ranks No. 1 in the Western Conference and No. 2 in the NHL in fewest goals allowed this season. Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made 16 saves.

Red Wings 3, Predators 2

Andreas Athanasiou scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and visiting Detroit ended a three-game losing streak by edging Nashville. Athanasiou notched his first goal since Jan. 8.

Luke Glendening had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit. Nick Jensen contributed two assists, and Jimmy Howard made 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson scored his 17th goal in 22 games for Nashville, which has dropped three straight. P.K. Subban scored the other goal, while Pekka Rinne made 24 saves.

Jets 4, Rangers 3

Andrew Copp scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:39 remaining in the third period as Winnipeg topped visiting New York. Copp scored his third career game-winning goal and second this season.

The Jets blew an early two-goal lead, but Copp’s tally helped Winnipeg improve to 8-0-1 in its past nine home games.

He scored for the second straight game when Mason Appleton’s pass through the high slot went under the skate of teammate Brendan Lemieux. Copp gained possession and had plenty of time to lift a wrist shot over goalie Henrik Lundqvist from just in front of the right faceoff circle.

Sabers 3, Islanders 1

Jason Pominville scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period for host Buffalo as goalie Linus Ullmark stifled New York with 24 saves.

Jeff Skinner and Johan Larsson also scored for the Sabres, who have alternated wins with losses in their past five games. With the victory, Buffalo closed within two points of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Casey Cizikas scored in the first period for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the seventh time in the past 26 games (19-5-2). Goalie Robin Lehner, who spent the previous three seasons with the Sabres, recorded 19 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Senators 1

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in a four-goal third period for visiting Carolina, and the Hurricanes ended up cruising past Ottawa.

Micheal Ferland and Justin Williams had the first two goals in the final period for the Hurricanes. Ferland supplied two assists, and Williams also picked up an assist. Williams gave the Hurricanes the lead with 12:31 to play on a power play.

Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves. Senators goalie Anders Nilsson stopped 33 shots.

Blues 8, Devils 3

Captain Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev each collected two goals and an assist as host St. Louis extended its season-high winning streak to seven games with a rout of New Jersey.

Ryan O’Reilly and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist, Jaden Schwartz scored to end a 22-game goal drought, and Mackenzie MacEachern also tallied as the Blues recorded their most goals in a game since an 8-3 romp over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 21, 2017.

St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko set up a pair of tallies to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games (seven goals, seven assists), and rookie Jordan Binnington finished with 20 saves. New Jersey got goals from Pavel Zacha, Kyle Palmieri and Mirco Mueller.

Maple Leafs 5, Avalanche 2

Kasperi Kapanen and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Auston Matthews also scored, and Toronto beat Colorado in Denver.

Matthews and John Tavares had two assists each, and Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots to help the Maple Leafs win for the fifth time in the last six games. Toronto stayed a point ahead of Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with the win.

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, Ryan Graves scored and Samuel Girard had two assists for the Avalanche. Semyon Varlamov allowed four goals on 17 shots before being replaced. Backup goalie Philipp Grubauer had 10 saves for Colorado, which lost its eighth game in a row.

—Field Level Media