NHL roundup: Lightning hang on to beat Rangers

Steven Stamkos scored his 28th goal of the season in the second period to match his total from last season, and it turned out to be the game-winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 3-2 victory over the host New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Feb 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) plays the puck while being pursued by New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay jumped on top 3-0 at 8:33 of the second period on Stamkos’ fourth goal of the season against the Rangers. Stamkos received a cross-ice pass from defenseman Victor Hedman and lifted a wrist shot from the middle of the right faceoff circle off Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s left shoulder.

The Lightning’s Yanni Gourde scored in the first period and rookie Erik Cernak scored his first career goal before Stamkos netted his 376th career goal.

Nikita Kucherov recorded the secondary assist on Stamkos’ goal and increased his league-leading points total to 80. Kucherov also became the quickest player in Tampa Bay history to reach 80 points, getting there in 52 games. He surpassed the mark set by Vincent Lecavalier (60 games) in 2006-07.

Jets 9, Ducks 3

Jack Roslovic delivered his first career hat trick, and Bryan Little added two goals as host Winnipeg came out fast with a six-goal first period and rolled to victory in the first game since the All-Star break for Anaheim.

Roslovic had two first-period goals while Little had one. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the opening period as Ducks All-Star goaltender John Gibson was pulled less than 18 minutes into the game after giving up the six goals on 14 shots.

It was the first time in franchise history the Jets scored six goals in the first period. It was also the most goals the Jets have scored in a home game in franchise history.

Sharks 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Brent Burns scored at 3:14 of overtime, and San Jose defeated visiting Arizona as both teams came off the All-Star break and their bye weeks.

Kevin Labanc and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who were 1-3-0 in their previous four games, surrendering six goals in each. Goaltender Martin Jones stopped 31 shots.

Conor Garland and Josh Archibald scored for the Coyotes, who are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games. Goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Maple Leafs 3, Penguins 2

Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as Toronto came back to defeat visiting Pittsburgh.

Auston Matthews and Travis Dermott also scored goals for the Maple Leafs, who trailed 2-0 during the first period. Jake Gardiner added two assists for Toronto. Sidney Crosby and Teddy Blueger scored goals for the Penguins.

Garret Sparks made 28 stops for the Maple Leafs, who have won two of three games from the Penguins this season. Matt Murray made 30 saves in Pittsburgh’s goal.

Flyers 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime as host Philadelphia pushed its season-high winning streak to seven games with a victory over Edmonton.

Patrick redeemed himself after missing an open net in the waning moments of the third period by wristing a shot under the crossbar in overtime to send Philadelphia to its second straight overtime win.

Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds each scored a power-play goal for Philadelphia, which has tallied six times with the man advantage in the last two contests. Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian each collected a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who dropped their fourth straight game (0-3-1) in their return from the All-Star break.

Devils 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Nico Hischier scored twice — first to force overtime, then 116 seconds into the extra frame — as visiting New Jersey claimed an overtime win over Montreal.

On the winner, Hischier gained the puck at center ice, worked his way to the net and ripped a blocker-side shot past Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi for his 16th goal of the season.

Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 37 saves for the Devils, who have won two of three games. Blackwood had some good fortune, too, as Montreal’s Max Domi hit the post in the first few seconds of overtime.

Blackhawks 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Erik Gustafsson scored his second goal of the night in overtime, and Patrick Kane extended his points streak to 11 games as Chicago won a season-high fourth straight game by downing Minnesota at Saint Paul, Minn.

Kane assisted on Jonathan Toews’ tiebreaking goal 15:25 into the third period. But the Wild equalized with 3:02 remaining in regulation on Victor Rask’s first goal since being acquired from Carolina last month.

In overtime with the man advantage, it was Gustafsson’s second goal of the game at 1:19 into the extra session that sent Chicago on its first four-game winning streak since December 2017.

Red Wings 2, Senators 0

Jonathan Bernier turned aside all 35 shots he faced as visiting Detroit skated to its fifth win in seven outings with a victory over Ottawa.

Bernier secured his 17th career shutout and first this season by registering his first win since a 38-save performance in a 4-1 victory at Carolina on Dec. 20. The 30-year-old had permitted 16 goals while losing each of his next four starts before shutting down league-worst Ottawa, which has dropped four in a row.

Defenseman Danny DeKeyser scored in his second straight contest, and Darren Helm tallied in his 600th career game for the Red Wings, who defeated the Senators for the first time in three meetings this season.

Stars 3, Predators 1

Blake Comeau and Mattias Janmark scored goals in a 43-second span of the game’s final four-plus minutes, and Anton Khudobin stopped 38 shots as visiting Dallas roared past Nashville to win its fourth straight game, matching a season high.

The Stars took the lead with 4:13 to play. Comeau took a pass from Janmark and carried it across the goalmouth with Predators goalie Pekka Rinne trying to poke it away before the Dallas winger slid it into the net.

Dallas put away the game with 3:30 to go as Janmark lifted the rebound of a shot by Faksa over Rinne’s right shoulder and into the net after a pass by Esa Lindell.

Canucks 5, Avalanche 1

Jake Virtanen and Antoine Roussel had a goal and an assist each, and Vancouver beat Colorado in Denver.

Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves for the Canucks, who also got goals from Tyler Motte, Nikolay Goldobin and Brock Boeser. Matt Calvert scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who are on a 5-14-3 skid.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 shots and continued his struggles. Varlamov has allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven starts.

Panthers 3, Golden Knights 1

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer made 34 saves to lead Florida to victory over Vegas at Sunrise, Fla.

Mike Hoffman and Frank Vatrano also scored goals, and Derick Brassard, picked up in a trade with Pittsburgh on Friday, added an assist for Florida, which won for the fourth time in its last five games. Reimer improved to 5-1-2 in his last eight starts.

Max Pacioretty scored a goal for Vegas, which lost its fourth straight game — the longest losing streak in franchise history. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his league-leading 46th game, finished with 22 saves.

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 2

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists in visiting St. Louis’ win over Columbus, handing the Blue Jackets their fifth straight loss.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, Carl Gunnarsson scored and Brayden Schenn had three helpers for St. Louis, which won its second straight and third in the past four games.

Oskar Sundqvist sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds left, and Jordan Binnington made 18 saves to improve to 6-1-1. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pierre-Luc Dubois tallied for the Blue Jackets, Artemi Panarin had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots.

Islanders 4, Kings 2

New York scored three goals in the final five-plus minutes of the third period, including Michael Dal Colle’s go-ahead tally with 2:23 left, as it came back to beat visiting Los Angeles.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Islanders, who have won 16 of 21 (16-3-2) and are now 8-0-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets this season. Casey Cizikas scored in the first period for the Islanders while Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal in the third period before Brock Nelson added an empty-netter.

Winning goalie Robin Lehner made 34 saves. Anze Kopitar scored in the first, and Ilya Kovalchuk scored in the third for the Kings, who have alternated wins with losses in their last six games. Goalie Jonathan Quick recorded 28 saves.

—Field Level Media