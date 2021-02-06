NHL roundup: Lightning match franchise's best home start

Barclay Goodrow scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning matched their best home start ever with a 3-1 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Feb 5, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher (70) go after the puck on the boards during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In recording their sixth straight home victory, the Stanley Cup champions tied the mark set by the 2017-18 club. The Lightning also won for the 16th straight time at home over the Red Wings and extended their points streak against them to 19 (18-0-1) dating back more than five years.

Pat Maroon scored a goal for the Lightning, who won for the fourth consecutive time overall. Andrei Vasilevskiy ran his record to a perfect 10-0-0 against Detroit by stopping 27 of 28 shots.

Detroit’s Vladislav Namestnikov scored against his old team, and Filip Zadina and Jon Merrill handed out assists. Thomas Greiss logged 29 saves for the Red Wings, who are winless in their past eight (0-6-2).

Golden Knights 5, Kings 2

Nicolas Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists, Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves and Vegas didn’t look rusty while returning from a nine-day COVID-19 layoff to beat Los Angeles in Las Vegas.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, and Max Pacioretty tied a career high with three assists for Vegas. Cody Glass also had a goal for the Golden Knights, who scored four goals on their first 10 shots while building a 5-0 lead after two periods.

Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist and Austin Wagner also scored for Los Angeles. Calvin Petersen, taking over for Jonathan Quick early in the second period, made 25 saves.

Sharks 5, Ducks 4 (SO)

Ryan Donato and Kevin Labanc scored the only shootout goals as San Jose rallied after a poor second period to defeat host Anaheim.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones stopped shootout efforts from Rickard Rakell and Max Comtois before Labanc’s tally to open the third round sealed the victory. Jones made 33 saves for San Jose, which got goals in regulation from Matt Nieto, Logan Couture, Evander Kane and Brent Burns. A two-point night gave Burns 700 in his NHL career. Kane also finished with two points.

Comtois scored twice in regulation, Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim. Derek Grant logged two assists, and Ducks goalie John Gibson stopped 26 shots.

Bruins 2, Flyers 1

Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to rally visiting Boston past Philadelphia.

The Bruins, helped by goaltender Tuukka Rask’s 23 saves, have won all four meetings against the Flyers this season.

James van Riemsdyk scored the lone goal for Philadelphia, who got 21 saves from Brian Elliott.

Panthers 2, Predators 1

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had one goal and one assist, leading host Florida past Nashville in Sunrise, Fla.

Chris Driedger, who entered the game with a sterling 1.95 goals-against average, made 24 saves to improve his record to 3-0-1. Florida extended its season-opening points streak to eight games (6-0-2).

Nashville’s goal was scored by Colton Sissons, his second of the season. Pekka Rinne, who earned an overtime win over the Panthers on Thursday night, took the loss, making 34 saves.

