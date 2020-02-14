NHL roundup: Lightning run win streak to 9

Yanni Gourde broke a second-period tie with a short-handed game-winner as Tampa Bay beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night, extending the Lightning’s winning streak to an NHL-high nine games.

Feb 13, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Mitchell Stephens (67) passes the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for his league-best 31st win and ran his point streak to 20 contests (18-0-2) for the Lightning, who won for the 10th consecutive time at home — tying the franchise record.

Pat Maroon and Cedric Paquette notched goals, Brayden Point extended his point streak to nine games with an assist, and Tampa Bay won its 13th straight game against a Pacific Division club, dating to last season. The Lightning are 21-2-1 in their last 24 games.

Caleb Jones scored, Leon Draisaitl assisted for his NHL-leading 90th point and Mike Smith stopped 34 shots for the Oilers, who lost for the first time in three games.

Golden Knights 6, Blues 5 (OT)

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play in overtime, to lead Vegas past St. Louis in Las Vegas.

Vegas’ Max Pacioretty also scored twice, his 49th career two-goal game, and Nate Schmidt and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas. Mark Stone finished with four assists, and Shea Theodore and William Karlsson each added two helpers. Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots.

Zach Sanford, who entered the game with just eight goals, became the first St. Louis player since David Backes on Jan. 6, 2015, to score four goals in a game and the fifth player in the NHL this season to perform the feat.

Stars 3, Maple Leafs 2

Denis Gurianov, Radek Faksa and Tyler Seguin each scored a goal, and Dallas defeated host Toronto for its third straight win and fifth in the last seven games.

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four of their past six games.

Frederik Andersen returned to the Toronto goal after missing four games with a neck injury and made 16 saves. Ben Bishop made 29 saves in goal for the Stars.

Capitals 3, Avalanche 2

T.J. Oshie scored a go-ahead goal late in the third period, and Washington rallied to beat Colorado in Denver.

Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson also had goals, John Carlson and Lars Eller had two assists each and Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots for Washington. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin didn’t score for the third straight game and still sits two goals shy of 700 for his career.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal, Nathan MacKinnon finished with two assists and Philipp Grubauer had 35 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Predators 5, Islanders 0

Craig Smith notched his first career hat trick and host Nashville routed New York.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and ninth of his career, while Smith now has five goals in his last three games and 16 on the season.

New York goalie Thomas Greiss was pulled at 13:33 of the first period after allowing three goals on eight shots. Semyon Varlamov came on and made 16 saves.

Flames 6, Ducks 0

Calgary found its offense in the early going with four goals in the first period and cruised from there for an easy victory in Anaheim, Calif.

Mikael Backlund and Mark Jankowski each scored two goals, including one apiece in the opening period. Elias Lindholm and Oliver Kylington also scored in the initial 20 minutes. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot had 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 21st of his career.

The Flames completed a 3-1-0 road trip where they found their offense. Calgary opened the trip with 6-2 victories at Vancouver and San Jose. After they were tripped up 5-3 against the Kings, the Flames came back one night later to assert themselves again.

Sabers 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the game with 2:16 left in overtime as host Buffalo handed Columbus a third straight loss.

Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Olofsson (18 goals) blasted home a Jack Eichel pass in the extra session for the Sabres, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and then blowing a late 3-2 lead to win back-to-back contests for the first time since a three-game run from Jan. 12-16.

Eichel recorded his 32nd goal and assists 40 and 41. Columbus, which is 0-1-2 following a 9-0-1 stretch, was playing without star defenseman Seth Jones and key forward Cam Atkinson, both out for an extended period of time with ankle injuries.

Rangers 4, Wild 3 (SO)

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout as New York overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit and edged Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Rangers matched a season high with their third straight win thanks to Zibanejad and Panarin, who also teamed up for the tying goal. Zibanejad forced overtime with 66 seconds remaining in regulation by redirecting Panarin’s cross-ice pass after the Rangers pulled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for the extra attacker.

Ryan Donato scored the first goal for Minnesota, which is 7-3-1 in its last 11 games. Jonas Brodin and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Wild, who had a goal by Matt Dumba disallowed due to goaltender interference in the second period.

Devils 4, Red Wings 1

New Jersey scored four goals in a four-minute span during the third period, including two by Wayne Simmonds, to pull away from visiting Detroit.

Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils, while Pavel Zacha and Damon Severson had two assists apiece. Mackenzie Blackwood, who recorded shutouts in his last two outings against the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings, finally gave up a goal but made 25 saves to record the victory.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Wings, while Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves.

Senators 3, Coyotes 2

Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves as host Ottawa snapped a six-game winless skid with a victory over Arizona.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Brady Tkachuk scored in the first period and Nick Paul tallied in the third for the Senators, who also ended a five-game losing streak vs. Arizona.

Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and fellow defenseman Jordan Oesterle scored for the Coyotes, who sustained their 12th loss in their last 15 contests (3-8-4) and eighth in nine road outings (1-7-1).

Flyers 6, Panthers 2

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists and Carter Hart made 26 saves, leading Philadelphia past Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Tyler Pitlick, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Robert Hagg also scored for the Flyers. Hart, 21, beat the Panthers for the second time in four nights as the Flyers improved to 9-3-1 in their past 13 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. It was the 20th goal for Huberdeau, marking the third straight season he has reached that milestone. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing three goals in the first period, making just six saves.

