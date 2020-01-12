NHL roundup: Lightning shut out Flyers for 10th straight win

Pat Maroon scored the only goal to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning past the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday for their 10th straight victory.

Jan 11, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) battles against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 10 straight wins tied a franchise record set last season. The Lightning improved to 19-0-4 this season when leading after two periods, as goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots for his second consecutive shutout.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 27 saves in a rare home loss. Philadelphia fell to 14-3-4 at home.

The Lightning went ahead 1-0 at 7:27 of the second when Maroon took advantage of a bouncing puck in front and sent it past Hart. Philadelphia’s Matt Niskanen tried to knock the puck out of the air before Maroon gathered it and scored.

Flames 4, Oilers 3

Elias Lindholm scored twice, while Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and one assist as host Calgary won its fifth straight game with a victory over Edmonton.

Goaltender Cam Talbot made 29 saves — 15 in the third period — for the Flames, who moved atop the Pacific Division. Lindholm scored his second of the night — and 20th of the season — 39 seconds into the third period, a power-play goal while Zack Kassian served a double minor for going after Matthew Tkachuk after Tkachuk checked him hard.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots for the Oilers, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Sharks 2, Stars 1

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist as San Jose spoiled the return of former captain Joe Pavelski, defeating visiting Dallas.

Patrick Marleau, who became the fifth player in NHL history to appear in 1,700 games, also scored for the Sharks, and goaltender Aaron Dell made 27 saves.

Pavelski played his first 13 seasons in San Jose, serving as captain for his final four. He received a video tribute and a rousing ovation from Sharks fans. Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Anton Khudobin stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Blues 5, Rangers 2

David Perron scored his eighth game-winning goal as St. Louis beat visiting New York. The Western Conference-leading Blues extended their home winning streak to eight games.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues, who are 11-2-1 overall in their last 14 games.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who are 1-5-1 in their last seven road games. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 of 29 shots.

Bruins 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:33 into overtime as Boston edged New York in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bergeron fired a slap shot past Semyon Varlamov for a power-play goal 53 seconds after Brock Nelson was whistled for tripping Brad Marchand. Jake DeBrusk and John Moore also scored for the Bruins, who have earned points in 12 of their last 13 games (7-1-5). Goalie Tuukka Rask made 35 saves.

Scott Mayfield and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Varlamov recorded 30 saves.

Devils 5, Capitals 1

Nico Hischier scored twice, and backup goaltender Louis Domingue sparkled in goal as visiting New Jersey claimed an emphatic upset victory over Washington.

With No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood — as well as rookie forward Jack Hughes — out of action due to an upper-body injury, the Devils were forced to turn to Domingue. He responded with a 33-save performance for just his second win of the season.

Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 17 shots for the Capitals, who have dropped two straight.

Canucks 6, Sabres 3

Brock Boeser capped his two-goal performance by scoring the go-ahead tally in a four-goal third period, lifting Vancouver to a win at Buffalo.

With the game tied at 3, Boeser and defenseman Christopher Tanev worked a crisp give-and-go that ended with the former’s second goal at 6:24 of the third period. Jake Virtanen scored on a delayed penalty 74 seconds later with an extra skater on the ice to give the Canucks a 5-3 lead.

J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat each notched a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson scored into an empty net for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak in which they were outscored 14-4 against Tampa Bay and Florida.

Canadiens 2, Senators 1 (OT)

Ilya Kovalchuk scored 4:08 into overtime as visiting Montreal snapped its second eight-game winless skid of the season with a victory over Ottawa.

With the teams playing in their third overtime game of the season, Kovalchuk slowly skated up the left wing before wiring a shot from the circle past Marcus Hogberg. The goal was Kovalchuk’s fourth of the season and first with Montreal since signing a one-year, two-way contract.

Rookie Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Carey Price finished with 41 saves for the Canadiens, whose last win was 6-2 over Winnipeg on Dec. 23.

Hurricanes 2, Kings 0

James Reimer made 41 saves as Carolina recorded a shutout for the second night in a row, this time blanking Los Angeles in Raleigh, N.C.

Nino Niederreiter scored in the first period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining. The Hurricanes have won three games in a row and completed a season-long, seven-game homestand with a 5-2 mark.

Kings goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots, but Los Angeles was unable to notch consecutive victories after Thursday night’s win at Vegas. It hasn’t won back-to-back games since mid-December.

Blue Jackets 3, Golden Knights 0

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to record his first NHL shutout as Columbus cruised to a victory over slumping Vegas in Las Vegas.

Merzlikins improved to 5-6-4 while playing in just his 17th career game. Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg also scored goals for Columbus, which improved to 7-1-3 in its last 11 road games. Kevin Stenlund added two assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 saves for Vegas, which lost its third straight game, all in regulation.

Blackhawks 4, Ducks 2

Rookie Dominik Kubalik scored twice, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist to lead host Chicago to a victory against Anaheim.

Goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 35 of 37 shots in his return from injury, as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak to conclude a four-game homestand with a 2-2 mark.

Kubalik’s pair of second-period goals were the difference. The forward now stands tied for the league lead in rookie goals after netting his 15th and 16th of the season. Both tallies came off rebounds — the first after Toews set up Patrick Kane, and the second off a long shot by Connor Murphy.

