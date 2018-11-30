NHL roundup: Lightning snap Sabres' streak

Tampa Bay’s Cedric Paquette scored the go-ahead goal with 5:41 remaining as the host Lightning snapped the NHL’s longest winning streak at 10 games in a 5-4 win over the red-hot Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Nov 29, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) is congratulated by teammates as he scores the game wining goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Paquette ripped his fifth goal after a pass from Mikhail Sergachev to break a 4-all tie. Dan Girardi, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning. Sam Reinhart had two goals, and Zemgus Girgensons and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres.

Buffalo had not lost since dropping a 3-1 decision to the host New York Rangers on Nov. 4.

The win vaulted the Lightning into the top spot in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with 37 points in 26 games, passing division foes Buffalo and Toronto.

Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

Ryan Donato scored the only goal of the shootout to lead host Boston over New York.

Brad Marchand scored in the second period for the Bruins, who have won three of four. Goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all four shots he faced in the shootout.

Anders Lee scored in the first period for the Islanders, who picked up a point but have lost two straight. Robin Lehner recorded 35 saves.

Oilers 3, Kings 2

Oscar Klefbom had a goal and an assist to lead Edmonton past visiting Los Angeles.

Klefbom scored Edmonton’s second power-play goal of the game off a point shot to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead with 2:20 left. Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson also scored, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists and Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for Edmonton.

Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, and Anze Kopitar had two assists to give him seven points in the past three games. Jonathan Quick made 31 saves in his first game back after missing a month following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

Blue Jackets 4, Wild 2

Riley Nash’s first goal as a member of Columbus proved to be the game-winner in a win over visiting Minnesota.

At the 4:34 mark of the second period, Nash collected his breakthrough goal after redirecting a Zach Werenski attempt toward the net. Nash also recorded an assist, giving him as many points in the game as he had in his previous 23 contests since joining the Blue Jackets as a free agent last summer.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists for Columbus, giving the center 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over his last nine games.

Coyotes 3, Predators 0

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist in his second game with Arizona, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for his first career shutout against Western Conference-leading Nashville.

Schmaltz scored on a power play in the final minute of the second period after assisting on Clayton Keller’s seventh goal of the season two minutes into the period. It was the third goal of the season overall for Schmaltz, who started the season with Chicago before being traded to Arizona.

Nashville lost its second straight after having a six-game home winning streak broken in a 3-2 defeat to Colorado on Tuesday. The Coyotes won their first game in Nashville since March 28, 2013.

Jets 6, Blackhawks 5

Patrik Laine scored two goals, the 100th and 101st of his career, and Nikolaj Ehlers netted a hat trick to lead host Winnipeg over Chicago.

Laine (20 years, 224 days old) also became the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to hit the 100-goal mark, behind only Wayne Gretzky (20 years, 40 days), Jimmy Carson (20 years, 116 days) and Brian Bellows (20 years, 179 days).

Laine also has 18 goals in November, making him the seventh player since 1989-90 to score 17 or more goals in a calendar month.

Senators 3, Rangers 0

Craig Anderson made 27 saves for his first shutout in nearly a year, Drake Batherson and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist, and Ottawa blanked visiting New York.

Anderson snapped a personal four-game losing streak and recorded his 41st career regular-season shutout though he was rarely tested.

It was his first shutout since Dec. 16, 2017, against the Montreal Canadiens and his fifth career blanking of the Rangers, tied for his most against any opponent with the Edmonton Oilers. Magnus Paajarvi also scored for the Senators.

Golden Knights 4, Canucks 3

William Karlsson’s short-handed goal at 13:35 of the third period gave Vegas its fifth straight win, a road win over Vancouver. Karlsson converted a two-on-one break with Reilly Smith to break the 3-3 tie.

Max Pacioretty led Vegas with two goals, while William Carrier supplied a single marker and Smith furnished two assists. Pacioretty extended his points streak to seven games. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 of 36 shots for his fifth straight win.

Brock Boeser led the Canucks with two goals, Alex Edler also scored, and Bo Horvat had two assists. The Canucks lost for the 10 time in 11 games. Jacob Markstrom recorded 27 saves on 31 shots.

