NHL roundup: Maple Leafs double up Bruins

Josh Leivo scored on a power play late in the second period to break a tie, Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the visiting Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.

Travis Dermott, Igor Ozhiganov and Zach Hyman also scored goals for the Maple Leafs, and Mitch Marner added three assists. David Pastrnak scored twice for Boston, with Torey Krug and Brad Marchand each notching two assists. Jaroslav Halak saved 27 shots for the Bruins.

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller was hit in the throat area by a first-period shot from Toronto’s John Tavares, and he was taken to a local hospital.

“Looks like X-rays are negative, got it in the throat. They’re going to keep him overnight for observation, make sure his breathing stays normal. Hopefully he’s able to fly back tomorrow, that’s the plan,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy told the media. “I don’t know if there’s a timeline, if he’s back in Thursday, if it’s that simple. But right now he’s out of any danger from what we’ve heard.”

Capitals 4, Islanders 1

Tom Wilson scored two goals and added an assist to lead visiting Washington over New York, completing a reunion-filled evening.

The Capitals earned their sixth straight win hours after Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, who left for New York after coaching Washington to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup last season, received his championship ring prior to the first game of the season between the Metropolitan Division rivals.

Trotz gave an emotional speech to his former players inside the visiting locker room at Barclays Center. Former Capitals assistant coaches Lane Lambert and Mitch Korn, who accompanied Trotz to New York, also were presented with their rings Monday afternoon.

Rangers 4, Senators 2

Lias Andersson and Chris Kreider scored less than five minutes apart early in the third period to extend New York’s success on home ice with a win over Ottawa.

Andersson snapped a 1-1 tie 3:26 into the third by tipping a wrist shot from Ryan Strome into the net for his second career goal. His goal was upheld after Ottawa challenged it, contending Andersson committed goaltender interference.

Marc Staal and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who improved to 8-1-0 in their past nine home games and 10-4-0 overall on home ice. Staal’s goal was his first in 95 games since Oct. 7, 2017.

Blue Jackets 7, Red Wings 5

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as Columbus held off host Detroit.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, while Josh Anderson, Markus Nutivaara, Boone Jenner and Seth Jones also scored for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Anthony Mantha had two goals and an assist for Detroit, which has lost three straight. Gustav Nyquist, Dennis Cholowski and Mike Green had the other Wings goals.

Panthers 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal with 1:29 left in the third period, and Mike Hoffman scored 88 seconds into overtime to lead Florida past New Jersey in Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau also had two assists on the night, including on the game-winner. His goal was his fifth of the season and 100th of his career. Hoffman’s goal was his team-high 12th of the season.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov had one goal — his eighth of the season — and one assist. Teammate Evgenii Dadonov had two assists. Florida also got a goal from third-line center Jared McCann. McCann just has four goals this season but has tallied in two straight and in three of his past five contests.

