NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchand’s tiebreaking second goal with 1:57 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4.

Nov 4, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) looks to get past Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) during the third period of Boston's 6-4 win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Marchand’s shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarry’s back. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter, with Marchand getting an assist — his fifth point on the night.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak stopped 40 of 44 shots.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh, which erased an early three-goal deficit. Matt Murray allowed three goals on 11 shots before being pulled for Jarry, who made 12 saves.

Senators 6, Rangers 2

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two of Ottawa’s five consecutive goals on the way to defeating host New York, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Trailing 1-0, Pageau opened the flurry at 14:56 of the first period for the Senators, who entered Monday with an NHL-low seven points on the season. Ottawa went ahead for good on Tyler Ennis’ goal 3:35 later then overwhelmed New York with goals by Ron Hainsey, Pageau and Brady Tkachuk in the first 15 minutes of the second. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal in the third period.

Kaapo Kakko gave the Rangers a brief lead in the first period, and Artemi Panarin scored late in the second. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for New York, which was whistled for 11 penalties. Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson recorded 32 saves.

Predators 6, Red Wings 1

Matt Duchene scored twice during Nashville’s five-goal, second-period barrage in a rout of host Detroit, which has lost 11 of its last 12 games.

Nick Bonino, Kyle Turris, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, while Pekka Rinne made 23 saves. Rinne had been winless in his previous nine appearances against the Red Wings.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings. Detroit goalies Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier combined for 20 saves.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Derek Stepan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Arizona managed to regroup from a late blown lead to get a win in Edmonton.

Taking advantage of a turnover, Nick Schmaltz fed Stepan on the ensuing two-on-one rush, and the center took advantage to net his second of the season and claim the victory at 2:01 of OT. Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who have won four of five games and eight of their last 10.

Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid opened the scoring 91 seconds into the game with the kind of goal hockey fans have come to love from the Oilers captain. McDavid started a rush up ice, played give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl in the neutral zone and then turned on his jets to zip around a defender before sliding the puck into the net for his seventh of the season.

—Field Level Media