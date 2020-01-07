NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night.

Jan 6, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

McDavid’s goal put the game away at 11:26 of the third. He entered the zone one-on-one with defenseman Morgan Rielly looking as if he intended to pass, then sharply juked left, scooted by Rielly and finished in the top left corner.

Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won consecutive games. Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto also scored. Mike Smith made 32 saves in the Edmonton goal.

Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Jason Spezza, Frederik Gauthier and Auston Matthews also had goals. Kasperi Kapanen added two assists. Toronto had been riding a 9-0-1 stretch.

Islanders 1, Avalanche 0

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 32 shots he faced in his first career appearance against the team with whom he spent the previous eight seasons, as New York beat visiting Colorado in Uniondale, N.Y.

Anders Lee scored the game’s only goal 6:54 into the third period, as the Islanders ended a two-game losing streak. The Avalanche had their two-game winning streak snapped.

The shutout was the second of the season and the 27th of his career for Varlamov. The Avalanche were the only team Varlamov had never opposed prior to Monday night.

Jets 3, Canadiens 2

Nikolaj Ehlers notched a goal and an assist to lead visiting Winnipeg past Montreal in Ilya Kovulchuk’s debut for the Habs.

Josh Morrissey and Andrew Copp also scored, and Blake Wheeler assisted twice for the Jets, who broke a two-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 10 games (3-5-2).

Ben Chiarot tallied two goals to reach a career-high seven in his first multi-goal game, and Tomas Tatar contributed two assists for Montreal, which lost its sixth straight (0-5-1). Kovalchuk, signed by the Canadiens last week, had an assist and four shots on goal in 19:25 of ice time.

—Field Level Media