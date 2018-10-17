NHL roundup: McDavid sets record in Oilers' OT win

Darnell Nurse scored at 1:25 of overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the host Winnipeg Jets 5-4 Tuesday night behind a record-setting performance from Connor McDavid.

Oct 16, 2018; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Nurse’s wrist shot from the left faceoff circle beat Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the blocker side. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on Edmonton’s final three goals, including the winner.

McDavid had two goals and two assists for the Oilers, who scored three times in the third period to overcome a 4-1 deficit and force overtime. The former MVP had a point on each of the Oilers’ first nine goals this season, breaking the NHL record of seven to begin a campaign set by Detroit’s Adam Oates in 1986-87.

Adam Lowry scored twice for Winnipeg, which had its 11-game home winning streak snapped that dated to last season. Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele also tallied for the Jets.

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2

Tyler Johnson scored his first three goals of the season as host Tampa Bay defeated Carolina.

Yanni Gourde produced the Lightning’s go-ahead goal in the third period. Johnson had a goal in each period, including an empty-netter to cap the scoring. Tampa Bay goalie Louis Domingue, who was making his season debut, stopped 38 shots.

Micheal Ferland and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots.

Flyers 6, Panthers 5 (SO)

Backup goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped Frank Vatrano’s shot in a shootout to preserve a Philadelphia victory over visiting Florida.

Oct 16, 2018; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) faces off against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in the third period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers in the shootout. Aleksander Barkov tallied for the Panthers.

Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux each scored two goals in regulation, and Weal added a goal for the Flyers, who replaced starting goalie Brian Elliott with Pickard after Florida’s fourth goal. Barkov and Vatrano each scored twice while Evgenii Dadonov had one goal for the Panthers, who have lost four straight to open the season.

Rangers 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the deciding goal in the third round of a shootout, and host New York edged Colorado.

Shattenkirk lifted a wrist shot over Semyon Varlamov’s stick, giving the Rangers their second win in three games following a 0-3-0 start. The Rangers clinched it when Henrik Lundqvist made a left pad save on Gabriel Landeskog.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening goal-scoring streak to six games, breaking the Avalanche franchise record set by Hall of Famer Mats Sundin with the 1992-93 Quebec Nordiques. MacKinnon scored the tying goal late in the second period.

Canucks 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Brock Boeser scored 34 seconds into overtime to give Vancouver the win at Pittsburgh.

The Canucks caught Pittsburgh in a line change for a three-on-two. Boeser carried the puck in and snapped a shot from the left circle, beating goaltender Casey DeSmith on the short side.

Ben Hutton and Brandon Sutter also scored for Vancouver, which has won three straight. Tim Schaller added two assists, and goaltender Anders Nilsson made 26 saves. Jake Guentzel and Carl Hagelin scored for Pittsburgh, with Hagelin tying it in the third period. DeSmith stopped 23 shots.

Devils 3, Stars 0

Slideshow (9 Images)

Kyle Palmieri became the first player in NHL history to score his team’s first goal in each of the first four games of the season as New Jersey blanked visiting Dallas.

Goalie Keith Kinkaid recorded his second shutout of the season — as many as he had in the previous two seasons combined — by making 24 saves for the Devils, who are the lone unbeaten team in the NHL.

Blake Coleman and Jean-Sebastien Dea also scored in the second period for the Devils. Goalie Anton Khudobin made 31 saves for the Stars, who lost for the second time in as many nights.

Golden Knights 4, Sabres 1

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury had 26 saves for his 407th career win to lead Vegas to a victory over Buffalo in Las Vegas.

Fleury moved into a tie for 10th place with Glenn Hall on the all-time wins list for NHL goalies. William Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, which scored more than two goals in a game for the first time this season. Reilly Smith added two assists.

Vladimir Sobotka scored for the Sabres, who got 25 saves from Carter Hutton.

Wild 2, Coyotes 1

Eric Staal and Mikael Granlund each scored their second goals of the season, and Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves as Minnesota edged Arizona at Saint Paul, Minn.

Staal slipped the puck into an open net after a scramble in front of the goal at 6:18 of the third period following a hard shot by Ryan Suter for the winning goal. The game featured strong play by goaltenders Dubnyk and Darcy Kuemper (26 saves).

Brendan Perlini scored on a power play for the Coyotes, who are last in the league with three goals and have not scored an even-strength goal in five games this season. They have been shut out three times.

—Field Level Media