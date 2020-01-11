NHL roundup: Mrazek, Hurricanes blank Coyotes

Goalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Jan 10, 2020; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrate there win against the Arizona Coyotes at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-0.

It was Mrazek’s third shutout of the season and the outcome marked the fifth blanking overall for Carolina this season.

Warren Foegele, Lucas Wallmark and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 14-8-0 in home games. Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots, making his first appearance in four games.

The Hurricanes have won four of six games on a seven-game homestand that ends Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. The Coyotes ended a 1-2 road trip.

Red Wings 3, Senators 2 (SO)

Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal, then added the only goal during the shootout as host Detroit handed Ottawa its sixth consecutive loss.

Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal for the Red Wings, and Filip Hronek collected two assists. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and stopped two more shots during the shootout. Ottawa also had one shootout attempt sail wide.

Colin White had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators. Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves.

Penguins 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Jared McCann scored in overtime, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist each, and Pittsburgh beat Colorado in Denver.

Dominik Kahun registered three assists, John Marino notched two assists, and Matt Murray stopped 28 shots for the Penguins.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist, Matt Calvert and Nathan MacKinnon also scored, and Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard added two assists.

