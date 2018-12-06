NHL roundup: Oilers' McDavid makes victorious return

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid tallied shootout goals to rally the Edmonton Oilers past the host St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Wednesday.

Dec 5, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) defends during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The pair beat Blues goalie Jake Allen as Edmonton won the extra session 2-1 after Tyler Bozak opened it with a goal for St. Louis. Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored goals in regulation for the Oilers, who recovered from a 2-0 deficit.

McDavid returned to the lineup after a one-game absence caused by illness and assisted on Klefbom’s game-tying goal with 56 seconds left in the third period. He rang in the deciding goal in the shootout to break a 1-1 tie. Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made his first start since Nov. 25 and had 28 saves.

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn had goals for the Blues. Allen stopped 34 shots.

Ducks 4, Blackhawks 2

Ondrej Kase scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as Anaheim opened a four-game homestand with a victory over Chicago.

Brandon Montour, Daniel Sprong and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who won their fifth consecutive game and improved to 7-1-2 over their past 10. John Gibson made 25 saves.

Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five in a row and dropped to 3-9-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton after he replaced the fired Joel Quenneville. Corey Crawford stopped 28 shots.

Sharks 5, Hurricanes 1

Timo Meier collected one goal and two assists, and Joe Thornton notched three assists as host San Jose thumped Carolina.

Martin Jones made 39 saves for the Sharks, who have won two in a row. Barclay Goodrow, Tomas Hertl, Meier, Joe Pavelski and Marcus Sorensen notched goals for San Jose, with Kevin Labanc recording two assists.

Lucas Wallmark scored for the Hurricanes, who have just one win in five games (1-3-1). Curtis McElhinney made 18 saves.

—Field Level Media