NHL roundup: Oilers rally, top Caps in OT

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including the winner at 1:18 of overtime, as the Edmonton Oilers rallied to defeat the visiting Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Oct 24, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (43) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McDavid snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games. Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this season.

Draisaitl took a pass from McDavid on a three-on-one break and scored the overtime winner as Edmonton remained unbeaten at Rogers Place in five games (5-0-0).

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals and Jakub Vrana got the other goal as Washington outscored Edmonton 3-0 in the second period. Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 36 of 40 shots as Washington’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

Islanders 4, Coyotes 2

Josh Bailey scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, and New York beat Arizona in Uniondale, N.Y., to earn its fifth consecutive victory.

Derick Brassard, Anders Lee and Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders, who now have the longest active winning streak in the NHL after losses by the Coyotes and the Capitals on Thursday ended their four-game streaks. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders.

Michael Grabner scored in the first period for the Coyotes, who were trying to match their longest winning streak of the past six-plus seasons. Arizona twice won five in a row last season.

Predators 4, Wild 0

Colton Sissons stayed hot with a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season as host Nashville beat Minnesota.

Sissons’ short-handed goal late in the third period iced the contest for the Predators. All four of his goals have come over the past six games. The lone negative of the night for Nashville came when star forward Matt Duchene left with an apparent lower-body injury.

Miikka Salomaki, Calle Jarnkrok and Craig Smith also scored as Nashville beat Minnesota for the second time this month. The Predators, who opened 2019-20 with a 5-2 home win over the Wild, have won seven straight in the series.

Sharks 4, Canadiens 2

Evander Kane scored two power-play goals, Tomas Hertl added three assists and visiting San Jose defeated Montreal.

It was the ninth straight victory for the Sharks over the Canadiens, five at Montreal.

Kevin Labanc and Melker Karlsson also scored for San Jose. Aaron Dell made 35 saves for the Sharks, who have a win and an overtime loss in the first two games of a five-game trip.

Rangers 6, Sabres 2

Artemi Panarin sparked a three-goal first period by scoring with 8:19 remaining, and Ryan Strome scored twice in the game as New York beat visiting Buffalo to halt a five-game losing streak.

The Rangers won for the first time since beating the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 5, and ended their skid on a night when coach David Quinn moved Panarin off the top line with Mika Zibanejad to the second line.

Brett Howden and Strome also scored in the first period for the Rangers, who allowed four goals in their previous two first periods. Strome recorded his seventh career multi-goal game.

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Cam Atkinson scored at 3:28 of overtime as Columbus rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat visiting Carolina.

Atkinson jammed in a crossing pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois inside the right post to finish a two-on-one for his third goal of the season. Ryan Murray had a goal and an assist and Alexandre Texier and Sonny Milano also scored goals for Columbus, which extended its point streak to six games (4-0-2). David Savard added two assists.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 of 24 shots for the Blue Jackets, who played their eighth straight one-goal game and fourth consecutive overtime contest. Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Dzingel and Sebastian Aho scored goals for Carolina. Petr Mrazek finished with 27 saves.

Blues 5, Kings 2

Brayden Schenn scored twice against the team that drafted him, and St. Louis overcame a pair of deficits and the loss of a star player to defeat visiting Los Angeles.

The defending Stanley Cup champions rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, and played a majority of the game without star winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury. Tarasenko, who has three goals and seven assists in 10 games, appeared to injure his left shoulder as he tried to fend off a check.

Vince Dunn, Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues. Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko each earned two assists and goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 33 shots.

Flyers 4, Blackhawks 1

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist to break a season-long scoring drought as Philadelphia pulled away from host Chicago, its second win over the Blackhawks this season.

Oskar Lindblom, Claude Giroux and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in the season opener for both teams in Prague, Czech Republic.

Brandon Saad scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who concluded a seven-game homestand with a record of 2-3-2.

Stars 2, Ducks 1

Denis Gurianov scored his first two goals of the season and Dallas beat visiting Anaheim for its third straight win.

Ben Bishop made six of 29 saves in the final 2:02 for Dallas, which opened the season 1-7-1 before its current winning streak.

Max Comtois scored and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks, who have lost three in a row following a 6-2-0 start.

Flames 6, Panthers 5 (SO)

Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored in their shootout attempts, while neither of the Florida skaters could convert as host Calgary won a wild and crazy shootout clash.

Calgary goalie David Rittich struggled through overtime with only 18 saves, but denied both Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov in the showdown to close out a game in which multiple leads were lost by both teams.

Calgary Austin Czarnik’s lucky power-play goal that opened the scoring at 8:17 of the first period — his shot was going wide but banked off the skate of Florida’s Aaron Ekblad — was the first clue it would be wild affair. But Huberdeau tied it at 4:28 of the second period when he stole the puck in the neutral zone and buried a shot from the wing on the ensuing rush.

