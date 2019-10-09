NHL roundup: Oilers ride Neal's four goals to win

James Neal collected a natural hat trick in a span of less than nine minutes bridging the first and second periods and finished with a career-high four goals Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y.

Oct 8, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, who are 3-0-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Goalie Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves in his season debut.

Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders, who lost two of three on a season-opening, three-game homestand. Starting goalie Semyon Varlamov was chased after giving up four goals on 19 shots. Thomas Greiss made seven saves in relief.

Neal became the third Oilers player this century to collect four goals in a game and the first since teammate Connor McDavid did it against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 5, 2018.

Stars 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Tyler Seguin scored 43 seconds into overtime as visiting Dallas recorded its first win of the season by defeating Washington.

Alexander Radulov, who scored in the third period, skated up the left wing on an odd-man rush before sliding a feed that Seguin converted at the right post as Dallas improved to 8-1-0 in its past nine visits to Washington.

Roope Hintz scored his team-leading fourth goal, Nick Caamano netted his first career NHL tally and Ben Bishop made 29 saves for the Stars. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in his return from a season-opening three-game suspension for Washington.

Hurricanes 6, Panthers 3

Carolina, off to a 4-0 start for the first time since moving to Raleigh in 1997, scored the game’s first five goals and held on to win in Sunrise, Fla.

The Hurricanes had prevailed in their first three games despite trailing in the third period, rallying to win after regulation each time. But on Tuesday, they raced to a 4-0 first-period lead with goals by Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Dzingel.

Goalie James Reimer, traded by the Panthers in June for minimal return (a sixth-round pick and a player no longer in the NHL), stopped 47 shots to defeat his former team. Sergei Bobrovsky, the goalie signed by the Panthers in July for $70 million over seven years, stopped 10 of 14 shots and was lifted after just one period.

Predators 5, Sharks 2

Roman Josi scored a pair of goals to carry host Nashville past winless San Jose.

Kyle Turris, Filip Forsberg and Dante Fabbro contributed goals, and Matt Duchene recorded his sixth assist, tying him with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. Pekka Rinne stopped 33 of 35 shots to improve to 2-0-0.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Evander Kane netted a goal in his return after a three-game suspension for the Sharks, who at 0-4-0 have matched the worst four-game start in franchise history.

Bruins 4, Golden Knights 3

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and David Pastrnak added a goal and two assists as visiting Boston scored four unanswered goals en route to a victory in Las Vegas.

Torey Krug contributed a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won the first three games of a season-opening, four-game road trip that concludes on Thursday night at Colorado. It is Boston’s first 3-0-0 start in 18 years.

Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which took its first loss in three games this season. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

Jets 4, Penguins 1

Despite being depleted on the blue line, Winnipeg got three goals from defensemen in a win at Pittsburgh.

Ville Heinola, Tucker Poolman and Neal Pionk scored, along with winger Nikolaj Ehlers, for the Jets, who played without defensemen Josh Morrissey (upper-body injury) and Dmitry Kulikov (personal reasons).

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each added three assists, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for Winnipeg. Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh.

Kings 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Drew Doughty scored the game-winner 50 seconds into overtime for Los Angeles, which surrendered a three-goal lead before beating host Calgary for its first victory of the season.

Ilya Kovalchuk collected a goal and two assists, and Jack Campbell made 26 saves for the Kings, who rebounded from a 6-5, season-opening loss to the Oilers on Saturday. Doughty added two assists, Tyler Toffoli contributed a goal and an assist, and Sean Walker also scored for Los Angeles.

Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and an assist for the Flames, including the tying tally with 1:04 left in regulation. Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary.

Ducks 3, Red Wings 1

Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored 47 seconds apart midway through the third period, and Anaheim topped host Detroit.

Rickard Rakell also scored in the third period off a Silfverberg assist as Anaheim remained unbeaten through three games. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.

Filip Hronek scored for Detroit while Jimmy Howard stopped 26 shots. Anthony Mantha, who scored four goals against Dallas on Sunday, came up empty on four shots on goal as the Red Wings lost for the first time in three games this season.

—Field Level Media