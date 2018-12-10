NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Flames

Connor McDavid scored the game’s lone goal midway through the first period and Mikko Koskinen collected a 24-save shutout as the host Edmonton Oilers held on for a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Dec 9, 2018; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames player Elias Lindholm (28) tries to check Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oilers have won three straight games, and posted a 7-2-1 record since Ken Hitchcock took over as head coach on Nov. 20, to pull themselves to within striking distance of the playoff picture.

Koskinen has won all six starts on home ice this season, three of them with shutouts. McDavid’s winning goal came at 12:18 of the first period by finishing a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play. At the other end, Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 29 shots in the loss that snaps his team’s five-game winning streak.

McDavid started the odd-man rush up the ice before moving the puck to Leon Draisaitl, who put it over to Alex Chiasson. Chiasson sent a cross-ice pass that McDavid one-timed for the tally, his 11th goal in 14 career games against Calgary.

Ducks 6, Devils 5

Daniel Sprong and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the shootout as host Anaheim outlasted New Jersey in a wild game that started fast as the two teams combined for six goals, three apiece, in the first 14 minutes of the first period.

The goals by Sprong and Getzlaf were the only tallies in the shootout, which came after 65 minutes in which there were three lead changes and five ties.

The Devils’ Brett Seney scored the lone goal of the second period before chaos reigned again in the third, when the Ducks scored twice — on a pair of “own goals” by New Jersey — before Marcus Johansson forced overtime by scoring while the Devils had an extra attacker with less than 58 seconds left in regulation.

Golden Knights 4, Stars 2

Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves to pick up his league-leading 17th victory of the season to help lead Vegas over visiting Dallas in Las Vegas.

William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter each scored goals for Vegas, which improved to 8-2 in its last 10 games, won its fifth straight home contest, and bounced back from a 5-1 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. Colin Miller added two assists.

Martin Hanzal and Esa Lindell each scored power-play goals for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Miro Heiskanen added two assists and Ben Bishop had 24 saves for the Stars, who lost for the first time in regulation in 11 games (9-1-1) against Pacific Division teams this season.

Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2

Carey Price made 37 saves and Tomas Tatar scored the winning goal with 1:17 remaining in the third period as Montreal overcame numerous trips to the penalty box to beat host Chicago, whose losing streak reached seven games.

Price was forced to make numerous timely saves as Montreal allowed five of its season-high eight power plays in the third period.

The Canadiens got the winner after the Blackhawks failed to clear Shea Weber’s long wrist shot from the point. The puck bounced to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who whipped a pass to Jeff Petry near the right point. Petry fired a rising shot and Tatar lifted his stick in time for the deflection.

Bruins 2, Senators 1 (OT)

Boston’s Torey Krug scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Bruins beat host Ottawa thanks in large part to goalie Tuukka Rask’s 27-save effort.

In the 3-on-3 overtime session, David Kremjci skated around the Ottawa net and slid a pass back through the crease to Krug, who buried his second goal of the season at 3:07 for the victory. Mark Stone scored for the Senators, and backup goalie Mike McKenna recorded 42 saves.

Krug also had an assist, giving him five points in his last two games. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who improved to 3-4 in overtime and 5-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Jets 7, Flyers 1

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, and Mark Scheifele collected three assists in the second period as Winnipeg cruised past visiting Philadelphia.

Hellebuyck became the fourth goaltender to reach 13 wins and did his best work during a scoreless game in the opening minutes. Hellebuyck made 10 saves before Winnipeg scored and stopped 16 overall in the opening 20 minutes.

Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey scored in a span of 2:57 in the first period after Philadelphia registered 10 of the game’s first 11 shots. The Jets took a one-goal lead into the second and broke it open with three goals in a span of 8:28.

Canucks 6, Blues 1

Brock Boeser scored three goals and Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists as visiting Vancouver ripped St. Louis as Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who gained their second straight victory after having won just once in their previous 13 games.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves, losing a bid for his first shutout of the season in the third period when Jordan Kyrou scored his first career goal for the Blues, who lost by the same score Dec. 1 at Arizona.

St. Louis goalie Jake Allen, who passed Glenn Hall to move into third place in franchise history with his 17th career shutout Friday in a 1-0 victory against Winnipeg, was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on six shots.

—Field Level Media