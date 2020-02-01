NHL roundup: Ovechkin passes Messier in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach 695 goals for his career and move into eighth on the NHL’s all-time list, as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators for an eighth consecutive time, 5-3, on Friday night.

Jan 31, 2020; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 695th goal scored in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Ovechkin drew even with Mark Messier for eighth place via a three-on-one with 9:33 left in the second period to give the NHL-leading Capitals a 3-1 lead. He took sole possession of the eighth spot with his 37th of the season and 11th goal in five games with a late empty-netter.

T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves to win his 10th straight start — and 11th consecutive decision — for Washington, which is 8-3-0 in 2020.

The Capitals have outscored Ottawa 38-16 during that eight-winning streak amid a 15-1-1 stretch in this series. Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators, who entered on a 2-0-1 stretch. Marcus Hogberg stopped 32 shots as Ottawa fell to 2-4-5 at home since Dec. 21.

Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Sidney Crosby took a feed from Kris Letang and scored on a shot from the right edge of the high slot 55 seconds into overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over visiting Philadelphia in the league-leading 16th overtime game for both teams.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Bryan Rust and Letang also scored, and Crosby added two assists for Pittsburgh, which is 11-3-1 in its past 15 games and leads the NHL with 19 home wins. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made 27 saves.

Tyler Pitlick had a goal and an assist, Jacub Voracek and Scott Laughton also scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for the Flyers, who had won two straight. Brian Elliott made 16 saves.

Golden Knights 4, Hurricanes 3

Alex Tuch scored his seventh goal of the season with 2:28 remaining as Vegas returned from a layoff to hold off Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Tuch’s winning goal came just six seconds into a power play and only 71 seconds after Sebastian Aho tied the game for Carolina. Paul Stastny and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, while Nate Schmidt also scored for the Golden Knights. Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 22 shots.

Teuvo Teravainen and Aho each registered a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Brock McGinn ignited the comeback with a goal. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for Carolina, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Lightning 4, Ducks 3

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as Tampa Bay defeated host Anaheim, with Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each finishing with a goal and an assist.

Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 7-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season and are 14-2-1 in their past 17 games overall.

Rickard Rakell, Michael Del Zotto and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks, and goaltender John Gibson stopped 18 of 22 shots. Ryan Getzlaf notched two assists, and Rakell and Del Zotto had one apiece.

Bruins 2, Jets 1

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as Boston skated to a victory at Winnipeg.

Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first period, and David Pastrnak notched a pair of assists for the Bruins, who improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made 37 saves in his return from a three-game absence caused by a concussion.

Patrik Laine scored, and Laurent Brossoit turned aside 23 shots for the Jets, who have been outscored 22-8 during a season-worst, five-game losing streak.

Oilers 4, Blues 2

Leon Draisaitl scored twice to lead host Edmonton past St. Louis.

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 32 shots.

David Perron and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues, who are 1-5-1 in their last seven road games. Netminder Jake Allen made 31 saves.

Rangers 4, Red Wings 2

New York scored four consecutive goals in a span of just over 15 minutes bridging the second and third periods, holding on to beat visiting Detroit.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who snapped a two-game losing streak in their first game since the NHL All-Star break. Goalie Igor Shesterkin, making his fourth career start, recorded 23 saves.

Robby Fabbri and Valtteri Filppula scored five minutes apart in the third period for the Red Wings, who began the second half by taking their seventh consecutive loss (0-6-1). Goalie Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

—Field Level Media