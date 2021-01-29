NHL roundup: Overtime goal helps Carolina down Tampa Bay

Martin Necas scored 1:12 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes came off a long layoff and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Jan 28, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) scores the game winning ovetime goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Hurricanes had been out of action for more than a week, and they returned to the ice without several key players.

Jordan Staal fed Necas for the winning goal, which came on the team’s third shot in the extra session. It was Necas’ first goal of the season. Dougie Hamilton also was credited with an assist.

Petr Mrazek made 32 saves for the Hurricanes. He didn’t face a shot in overtime. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots.

Rangers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Alexis Lafreniere recorded his first NHL point with an overtime goal, helping visiting New York snap a four-game losing streak with a win over Buffalo.

Lefreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, had to wait seven games to find the scoresheet for the first time, but it resulted in the Rangers’ second win of the season. Artemi Panarin added a goal and assist for the Rangers in the victory.

The Sabres’ Sam Reinhart made it 2-2 at 4:47 into the third period on a redirection of a Victor Olofsson pass for Buffalo’s sixth power-play goal in three games. It would stay tied through the rest of the period as Buffalo played past regulation for the third time in four games.

Canadiens 4, Flames 2

First-period power-play goals by Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber sent Montreal off and running to a home-opener victory over Calgary.

Carey Price made 23 saves for the Canadiens, who have won three consecutive games. Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin had two assists apiece.

The Flames trailed 4-0 before getting third-period goals from Milan Lucic and Rasmus Andersson. Calgary goalie David Rittich stopped 17 shots.

Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

Alexandre Texier scored the shootout’s only goal on a brilliant, one-handed shot in the fourth round to lead Columbus to a win and hand visiting Florida its first defeat.

Mikko Koivu scored his first goal for Columbus, Max Domi tallied on the power play and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Blue Jackets, who earned points for the sixth straight game (3-0-3).

Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Loustarinen scored goals, Anthony Duclair produced his team-leading fifth assist and Chris Driedger made 29 saves on 31 shots.

Bruins 4, Penguins 1

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including on the power play in the third period, as Boston downed visiting Pittsburgh.

Chris Wagner and Sean Kuraly also had goals as the Bruins extended their winning streak to four. Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves. Boston completed a two-game home sweep of Pittsburgh after a 3-2 victory in overtime Tuesday.

Cody Ceci scored for the Penguins, whose points streak ended at five (4-0-1). Tristan Jarry stopped 16 shots.

Capitals 6, Islanders 3

Conor Sheary scored twice to spark a five-goal second period as Washington rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat visiting New York.

The Capitals have notched at least one point in each of their first eight games (5-0-3) of the season, setting a franchise record. Washington was short-handed again with Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Josh Bailey played in his 872nd game with the Islanders, which ties him with Clark Gillies for fourth place in franchise history. Oliver Wahlstrom posted his first NHL goal for New York, with Casey Cizikas and Anders Lee also scoring.

Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3

Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie with a power-play goal, leading Toronto to a one-goal victory over host Edmonton.

Matthews ripped a TJ Brodie pass through traffic for the winning goal at 13:37. Jason Spezza, who had a two-point night, William Nylander, Wayne Simmonds each added a goal for Toronto, and Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers, and Zack Kassian had one goal and Connor McDavid added two helpers. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots in the Edmonton net. Toronto earned its fourth win in a row while Edmonton lost for the third time in four games.

Flyers 3, Devils 1

Carter Hart bounced back nicely from his worst performance of the season by stopping 33 shots and Philadelphia scored twice in the third period en route to a victory over New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Hart returned to the net for the first time since allowing six goals on 26 shots in a 6-1 loss at Boston on Saturday. He entered Thursday with a 4.18 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage, but he was sharp most of the night, especially in the first two periods when the Devils outshot the Flyers 24-8.

Philadelphia’s Nate Prosser scored in the first period while Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in the opening 6:26 of the third to complete a two-game sweep of New Jersey. Damon Severson scored for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves.

Wild 5, Kings 3

Marcus Johansson produced a goal and an assist and Jonas Brodin had two assists as Minnesota topped Los Angeles in Saint Paul, Minn.

The newly formed line of Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov played a big role in the offensive outburst. All three players scored goals, with Johansson also picking up his first assist of the season. Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad scored Minnesota’s other goals.

Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown each had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles while Anze Kopitar recorded two assists. Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who are 1-1-2 in four games against the Wild this season.

Stars 7, Red Wings 3

Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists, Ty Dellandrea scored his first career goal and host Dallas topped Detroit for the second time in three nights.

Joe Pavelski, Andrew Cogliano, Justin Dowling, Jamie Oleksiak and John Klingberg also scored for Dallas, which has won its first four games. Miro Heiskanen added three assists, Tanner Kero had two and Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Valtteri Filppula, Tyler Bertuzzi and Danny DeKeyser scored for the Red Wings. Jonathan Bernier, who left after two periods with an undisclosed injury, stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced.

Canucks 4, Senators 1

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist as Vancouver completed a three-game sweep of visiting Ottawa.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, Tanner Pearson also scored and Quinn Hughes added two helpers for the Canucks, who outscored Ottawa 16-3 in the series. Goaltender Braden Holtby made 36 saves and also set up a goal.

Thomas Chabot scored the lone goal for the Senators and Matt Murray stopped 21 of 25 shots. Ottawa is winless in its past seven games (0-6-1) since a victory in its season opener.

Avalanche 3, Sharks 0

Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves, Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and host Colorado blanked San Jose in Denver.

Andre Burakovsky also had a goal and Brandon Saad added two assists for Colorado, which swept the two games against San Jose. Colorado lost center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to a left leg injury late in the first period and he did not return.

Devan Dubnyk held the Avalanche off the scoreboard for the first 49:55 of the game and stopped 35 shots for the Sharks.

Coyotes 3, Ducks 2

Christian Dvorak scored his second goal of the game with 4:26 remaining to lift Arizona to a tight win against Anaheim in Glendale, Ariz.

Conor Garland also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 14 saves for Arizona, which was shut out 1-0 in each of their previous two straight games. The first of Dvorak’s two goals ended the team’s scoreless streak at just over 148 minutes.

Jakob Silfverberg and Danton Heinen scored, and John Gibson made 31 saves for Anaheim, which has been held to two goals or fewer in seven of eight games this season.

-Field Level Media