NHL roundup: Pacioretty wins it again as Knights edge Devils

Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal for the second straight game, and Malcolm Subban had 36 saves to pick up his first home win of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights moved back into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Brayden McNabb scored his first goal of the season, and Ryan Reaves also scored for Vegas, which extended its win streak to six games.

Subban, making his first home start of the season, had 20 saves in the third period and picked up his second win in seven starts (2-5-0) for the Golden Knights, who extended their home point streak to 11 games (9-0-2). Vegas last fell in regulation at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 16, a 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Defenseman Ben Lovejoy, who had no goals and three assists in 37 games entering the contest, finished with a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier also scored a goal for New Jersey. Goalie Keith Kinkaid finished with 25 saves.

Capitals 3, Red Wings 2

Michal Kempny scored the game-winning goal on a shot from the point that went off the stick of Detroit forward Tyler Bertuzzi with 3:52 remaining to lift visiting Washington.

Tom Wilson and Travis Boyd also scored for the Capitals, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Anthony Mantha and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings, who lost all three games against the Capitals this season. Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for Detroit.

Blackhawks 5, Penguins 3

Dylan Strome scored a tiebreaking, third-period goal as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak while ending host Pittsburgh’s eight-game winning streak.

Alex DeBrincat, Chris Kunitz, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews also scored for the Blackhawks, and Patrick Kane added three assists, including one on Strome’s go-ahead goal. Goaltender Cam Ward stopped 31 of 34 Pittsburgh shots.

Patric Hornqvist, Jake Guentzel and Derick Brassard scored for the Penguins, who got 26 saves from goalie Casey DeSmith.

Jets 5, Stars 1

Host Winnipeg scored five unanswered goals through the second and third periods, and Connor Hellebuyck turned away 26 shots in beating Dallas.

The Stars scored first on a power-play goal from Alexander Radulov early in the second period, but Adam Lowry and Tyler Myers scored later in the period for Winnipeg, and Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Bryan Little scored in the third period.

The Jets are 4-4-0 in their past eight games after a five-game winning streak and enjoy a six-game home win-streak against Dallas. Ben Bishop stopped 25 of 29 shots for Dallas, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Coyotes 5, Rangers 0

Conor Garland scored twice, and Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and two assists as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of New York, which lost its third in a row, in Glendale, Ariz.

Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in posting his first shutout of the season. His best stop came on a Chris Kreider breakaway midway through the second period. Arizona’s Rick Tocchet got his 100th career NHL coaching victory.

Clayton Keller and Mario Kempe also scored for the Coyotes. Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled at 16:38 of the second period after allowing five goals on 32 shots. It was the second consecutive start that Lundqvist did not finish.

Oilers 4, Ducks 0

In a battle of slumping divisional rivals, Edmonton scored three times in the first period, and Cam Talbot made 39 saves in his first shutout of the season in beating host Anaheim.

Connor McDavid posted his team-high 24th goal, and Jesse Puljujarvi and Kyle Brodziak added markers in the opening period for the Oilers, who won for just the second time in their last nine games.

John Gibson stopped 20 of 24 shots in his seventh consecutive start, and the Ducks lost their eighth straight (0-6-2). Offense continued to be the biggest problem for Anaheim, which has just 11 goals in its last eight games.

Hurricanes 5, Senators 4

Justin Williams scored on a power play for the game’s only third-period goal as Carolina stretched its winning streak to four games by beating host Ottawa.

Justin Faulk, Brock McGinn, Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton scored earlier for Carolina. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 27 saves, facing only two shots in the third period despite the Senators going on a late-game power play.

Ottawa dropped its eighth game in a row (0-7-1) despite goals from Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, Rudolfs Balcers and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Ottawa goalie Marcus Hogberg was pulled after giving up three goals on 16 shots in 26:13. Anders Nilsson stopped 11 of 13 shots while in his second game for the Senators since last week’s trade from Vancouver.

