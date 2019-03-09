NHL roundup: Panthers' Barkov hands out five assists

Aleksander Barkov set a franchise record with five assists, and MacKenzie Weegar and Mike Matheson scored twice each to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday in Sunrise, Fla.

Mar 8, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) gives his hockey stick to some fans after the game against the Minnesota Wild at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers rookie goalie Sam Montembeault, making just his second NHL start, stopped 26 shots for his first win.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Florida’s top line — Barkov, Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov — combined for 12 points.

J.T. Brown and Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, who on Thursday shut out the best team in hockey, the Tampa Bay Lightning, lasted just one period, making four saves while allowing three goals. Alex Stalock entered and allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Jets 8, Hurricanes 1

Winnipeg scored three goals in the first 10 minutes on the way to a blowout win at Raleigh, N.C.

Andrew Copp scored twice, and Kevin Hayes, Blake Wheeler, Ben Chiarot, Nikolaj Elhers, Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry also had goals for the Jets, who delivered Carolina its most lopsided setback of the season.

The Jets have won three of their past four games. The Hurricanes, who got a goal from Greg McKegg, had a season-best six-game points streak snapped. Coupled with an overtime loss at Boston on Tuesday, they have dropped consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months.

Capitals 3, Devils 1

Andre Burakovsky, Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller each scored, and Braden Holtby finished with 25 saves as Washington extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over visiting New Jersey.

Burakovsky scored early in the first period, and Backstrom and Eller added their tallies in the third. Holtby improved to 6-1-0 in his past seven games.

New Jersey, which dropped its fifth consecutive game, got a 33-save performance from Mackenzie Blackwood.

Ducks 8, Canadiens 2

Adam Henrique scored twice, and rookie Troy Terry produced his second consecutive three-point game as host Anaheim handed Montreal a second loss in as many nights.

Goalie John Gibson stopped 35 shots for the Ducks, who got single goals from Terry, Corey Perry, Rickard Rakell, Devin Shore, Daniel Sprong and Max Jones (the first of his career). The eight goals were a season high for Anaheim, which went into the night the lowest-scoring team in the league.

Montreal netminder Carey Price was looking to supplant the legendary Jacques Plante for most wins among goaltenders in franchise history, but he remains at 314 victories after saving 21 of 29 shots. Paul Byron and Shea Weber (the 200th of his career) found the net for the Canadiens.

—Field Level Media