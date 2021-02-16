NHL roundup: Panthers hand Lightning first home loss

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anton Stralman each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers dealt Tampa Bay its first home loss this season, 6-4 on Monday night.

Feb 15, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) fight to control the puck on the boards during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Barkov’s goal was the 420th point of his career, surpassing Olli Jokinen for second place all-time in franchise points.

Owen Tippett, Frank Vatrano and Anthony Duclair tallied for Florida, which is 4-0-0 after losses this season and 4-0-1 on the road. Goalie Chris Driedger stopped 27 of 31shots to go to 4-1-1.

Lightning star Steven Stamkos scored in his return after a false positive coronavirus test, forcing the captain to miss both games in South Florida.

Coyotes 1, Blues 0

Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for his 19th career shutout as Arizona blanked St. Louis in Glendale, Ariz.

This was the seventh consecutive game between these teams due to COVID-19 postponements elsewhere. The Coyotes won the series 4-2-1.

Clayton Keller scored the Coyotes’ goal. He scored three goals and added three assists during the seven games. Jordan Binnington stopped 18 of 19 shots for the Blues, who may have lost more than the game. Defenseman Torey Krug suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.

Flames 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner to give visiting Calgary a roller-coaster victory over Vancouver.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Flames, who have now won four of five meetings this season. They’ll face each other for the fourth consecutive time Wednesday in Calgary.

At the other end, Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots for the Canucks, who have just one win in eight games -- and blew a two-goal lead in this one.

Sharks 3, Ducks 2

Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead San Jose to a win against visiting Anaheim.

John Leonard and Kevin Labanc also scored, and Martin Jones made 26 saves for the Sharks in their second home game this season after playing their first 12 on the road.

Sam Steel and Max Comtois scored, and John Gibson made 26 saves in his 300th NHL game for the Ducks.

Islanders 3, Sabres 1

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Josh Bailey recorded two assists as visiting New York extended its point streak to seven games with a victory over Buffalo.

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson also scored, while Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves for the Islanders, who have won four of five amid a 4-0-3 stretch. New York’s Mathew Barzal also recorded an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games.

Victor Olofsson scored the Sabres’ lone goal to extend his career-high point streak to seven games. Buffalo was playing its first game since Jan. 31, following a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

Hurricanes 7, Blue Jackets 3

Brock McGinn scored two goals and Teuvo Teravainen had one goal and three assists as Carolina recovered from a rough start to defeat visiting Columbus in Raleigh, N.C.

Jordan Staal also scored twice for Carolina. The Hurricanes had their first lead less than two minutes into the second period when McGinn and Teravainen scored 29 seconds apart.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund all scored for Columbus in the game’s opening 16 minutes. Columbus went 0-for-3 on power plays.

Jets 6, Oilers 5

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists as visiting Winnipeg held on for a victory over Edmonton.

The Jets held leads of 4-1 and 5-3 during the game, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ equalizer made it a 5-5 scoreline 2:55 into the third period.

Winnipeg is 2-1-0 with 15 goals scored in three games against the Oilers this season. The Jets are 9-2-1 in their last 12 meetings with Edmonton. The Oilers lost for just the second time (6-2-0) in their last eight games.

Senators 6, Maple Leafs 5 (OT)

Evgenii Dadonov tied the game late in regulation before scoring on a breakaway in overtime as visiting Ottawa overcame a four-goal deficit to defeat Toronto.

Connor Brown had a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Drake Batherson, Nick Paul and Artem Zub also scored goals for the Senators, who fell behind 5-1 late in the second period before completing a furious rally. Thomas Chabot added two assists, including one on Dadonov’s game winner at 2:19 of overtime.

Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for Toronto, while Joe Thornton added a goal and an assist. Travis Boyd and Pierre Engvall also scored in the opener of a three-game series.

Blackhawks 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Dominik Kubalik scored two goals, including the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining in overtime, to give Chicago a win over Detroit.

Chicago’s Pius Suter hit the goalpost earlier in the overtime session. He soon found himself on a 2-on-1 with Kubalik, who scored from the right circle off Suter’s setup.

Mattias Janmark scored the Blackhawks’ other goal, while Malcolm Subban made 27 saves. Chicago has won five of its last six games, with four of those victories coming in overtime.

