NHL roundup: Panthers top Sabres in overtime

Aleksander Barkov scored 2:26 into overtime to lead the host Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres in Sunrise, Fla., on Friday.

Nov 30, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) is congratulated by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) after his third period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in the overtime. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo’s NHL-best 10-game winning streak ended in a 5-4 loss in Tampa on Thursday, and Barkov eluded Jack Eichel, positioned himself in front of the Buffalo goal in overtime, and buried his ninth goal off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau to hand the Sabres consecutive losses for the only time in November.

Florida also had goals from Jared McCann and Evgenii Dadonov, and Huberdeau had two assists. The Panthers won their sixth straight against Buffalo.

Huberdeau has 18 points in his last 14 games. Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart scored goals for Buffalo, which finished November with an 11-3-1 record.

Ducks 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)

Ryan Getzlaf scored just 1:15 into overtime and Anaheim, which trailed for most of the game, defeated host Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., as the Ducks won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Getzlaf produced his seventh goal of the season after Anaheim’s Pontus Aberg scored with 3:50 remaining in regulation. His shot bounced off Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney’s shoulder and into the net.

Goalie John Gibson stopped 33 shots for Anaheim. Andrei Svechnikov scored in the first period for Carolina, which had won four of its previous five games.

Capitals 6, Devils 3

Nicklas Backstrom finished with three goals and an assist as host Washington extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory over New Jersey.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists while Tom Wilson and Andre Burakovsky each scored. Wilson now has seven goals in the nine games he’s played this season. This also was his 400th career game.

But he did not get to stick around for the finish of it. Wilson was ejected when he received a match penalty late in the second period after clipping Brett Seney in what appeared to be the shoulder/neck area on the blindside while skating past him, leaving the Devil on the ice and dazed.

—Field Level Media