NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday.

Feb 2, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This was the first time the two rivals have met this season, and the 75th game where Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin did battle — including the playoffs. Crosby and his friends took this one, as their offense kept the pressure on Washington for long stretches.

Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray was in just his eighth game since the start of December but now has won six in a row. He finished with 29 saves, including 11 in the third period.

Meanwhile, Washington rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov had won his previous 11 decisions before dropping this one. He also finished with 29 saves.

Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 3

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as Columbus defeated host Montreal.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth straight game. Columbus is 17-2-5 over its past 24 games, and Merzlikins is 10-0-2 since starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo sustained a knee injury on Dec. 29.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price, making his fifth straight start, stopped 23 in the loss. Tomas Tatar, Max Domi and Shea Weber scored for Montreal.

Hurricanes 4, Canucks 3

Justin Williams provided the winning marker in a shootout for the second time in his four games since returning to action, lifting Carolina past visiting Vancouver.

Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes in regulation.

Elias Pettersson scored two goals, and Tyler Myers added the other in regulation for the Canucks, who had a five-game winning streak end. Pettersson also converted in the shootout.